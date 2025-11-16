Wolves Topple Monsters, 3-2

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves ran their points streak to four games after topping the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Skyler Brind'Amour had a goal and an assist while Felix Unger Sorum and Dominik Badinka also scored to propel the Wolves to their third victory in the last four contests. Josiah Slavin chipped in two assists for the Wolves in the first of back-to-back games between the teams.

The game was locked in a scoreless tie until the Wolves struck late in the second period on Brind'Amour's tally off a terrific passing sequence. Slavin broke into the Monsters zone, dropped a pass to a trailing Domenick Fensore who then put the puck right on the tape of Brind'Amour's stick and the forward did the rest, burying a shot from the bottom of the left circle past Cleveland netminder Ivan Fedotov to the stick side. Fensore and Slavin recorded assists on Brind'Amour's third goal of the season.

In the waning moments of the second, Cleveland tied it at 1-1 on a goal by Brendan Gaunce. The marker set up a tense third period.

Early in the stanza, Unger Sorum put the Wolves ahead when he converted on a breakaway set up by a stretch pass from Ryan Suzuki. Unger Sorum raced in alone and beat Fedotov with a forehand shot to the stick side. The goal was Unger Sorum's team-leading sixth of the season.

The Wolves put the game away on Badinka's third goal of the season. The rookie defenseman sent a long shot through traffic that beguiled Fedotov and trickled into the net. Brind'Amour and Slavin recorded assists.

Cleveland didn't quit and cut the Wolves' lead to 3-2 on a shorthanded tally by Guillaume Richard but Chicago held on the rest of the way for the win.

Cayden Primeau (35 saves) earned the win in his second start in goal for the Wolves while Fedotov (28 saves) suffered the loss for the Monsters.

Chicago improved to 7-4-2-0 on the season while Cleveland stands at 3-3-3-1.

Up next: The Wolves host the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.).







