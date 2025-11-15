Game Preview: Condors vs Firebirds, 7 p.m.

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors look to remain unbeaten on home ice when they take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m.

LOOKING BACK

With two points nearly sewn up, the Condors could not escape San Diego with a win last night as the Gulls tied the game with .4 seconds left in regulation and then won in overtime on a power play. Rem Pitlick scored twice for the Condors and Connor Ingram made 34 saves in his first action since November 2.

HUTSON HEATING UP

Quinn Hutson had a power-play assist a night ago and has six points (2g-4a) in his last three games. Overall, his nine points (4g-5a) on the season are tied for 11th in the AHL rookie scoring race.

PITTER PATTER

Rem Pitlick's two-goal night was his fourth multi-point game of the season. The veteran winger leads the Condors in scoring with 14 points (5g-9a) in 13 games and is t-5th in the league scoring race.

POWERED UP

The Condors scored their 12th power play goal in 13 games last night. On the year the team is 6th on the man advantage at 25.5%.

JUST CALL HIM WILL

Viljami Marjala had an assist last night and became the first Condor to reach double digits in helpers. On the season he has 12 points (2g-10a) in 13 games. He has nine points (2g-7a) in his last nine games.

ISAAC IS HERE

Isaac Howard, who captured the Hobey Baker Award with Michigan State a year ago as the country's top collegiate player, is expected to make his Condors debut tonight after being loaned by Edmonton. Howard had three points (2g-1a) in 17 games with Edmonton. Last season, the 21-year old had 52 points (26g-26a) in 37 games with the Spartans.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 5-0-2 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

HOME COOKIN'

Though they have struggled on the road, the Condors have been perfect at home (4-0), outscoring the opposition 16-10. Bakersfield beat Coachella Valley at home in overtime, 5-4, on October 19.

GO SHORTY

Matt Copponi's shorthanded goal last night was the Condors third on the season. They had two all of last year.

FIREBIRDS FILE

The Firebirds have been off since Tuesday's win over the Condors. Logan Morrison has scored in four straight and five of his last six games. Nikke Kokko stopped 35 of 38 on Tuesday in the win over the Condors to remain unbeaten against Bakersfield in his career (4-0).

UP NEXT

Calgary comes to town for Taco Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

CONDORS VS FIREBIRDS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

BROADCAST DETAILS

DOWNLOAD THE APP

