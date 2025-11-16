Roadrunners Shut Out Eagles

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

After dropping Friday's series opener, the Roadrunners (6-6-2-0) responded with a 3-0 shutout win over the Colorado Eagles (12-3-0-1) on Saturday to earn a weekend split at Blue FCU Arena. Goaltender Jaxson Stauber turned aside all 32 shots he faced for his first win - and first shutout - of the season.

Defenseman Max Szuber led the offense with the first multi-goal game of his career, while Owen Allard notched his first career game-winning goal and first multi-point night with a goal and an assist. Maveric Lamoureux added an assist for the second straight game.







