Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they return to the Keystone State to continue a three-in-three and begin a home-and-home set with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Hershey Bears (7-4-1-0) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-3-0-1)

Nov. 15, 2025 | 7:05 p.m. | PPL Center

Referees: Chad Ingalls (39), Damian Figueira (32)

Linespersons: Brandon Grillo (75), Richard Jondo (55)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

WATCH PARTY:

Bear Nation can get together at The Bears Den at the Hershey Lodge for a Watch Party tonight, with the fun starting at 6 p.m. Reservations are NOT accepted and seating is first come, first serve. The night will feature intermission games and giveaways.

LAST TIME OUT:

Ilya Protas recorded two points and Andrew Cristall's third-period goal stood up as the game-winner as the Hershey Bears opened the weekend with a 2-1 victory over the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. The win was Hershey's first of the season against Syracuse, improving the Bears to 1-1-1-0 against the Crunch. Netminder Clay Stevenson earned his third straight victory in net, stopping 22 shots. The Phantoms put up a crooked number in a 7-3 win last night over the Springfield Thunderbirds at PPL Center. Denver Barkey had two goals, while Alex Bump (1g, 2a) and Lane Pederson (3a) each had three points to give Lehigh Valley a fifth straight win.

SEASON SERIES VS. PHANTOMS:

Tonight is the third of 10 meetings between Hershey and Lehigh Valley. The two squads previously met in a home-and-home set on Oct. 24-25, with the home team prevailing each night. The Phantoms bested the Bears on Oct. 24 at the PPL Center by a 5-4 score thanks to Zayde Wisdom's go-ahead goal with just 44 seconds to play. The next night the Bears prevailed at GIANT Center with a 4-3 shootout victory as rookie Ilya Protas scored the deciding tally in the skills competition. Hershey is paced by Matt Strome who has three points (1g, 2a) in head-to-head play versus his old club, while Lehigh Valley's Tucker Robertson has four points (1g, 3a) versus the Bears. Hershey is 3-for-8 (37.5%) on the power play versus the Phantoms this season, with two of those goals coming at the PPL Center.

VALLIANT AS THE VISITORS:

Hershey enters tonight's game having won four straight contests on the road. The Bears' lone road loss came to the Phantoms on Oct. 24; since then Hershey has been perfect away from Central Pennsylvania winning games at Bridgeport, Springfield, Providence, and Syracuse. In five road games this season, Hershey has surrendered just nine goals against. Additionally, the Bears have enjoyed great success on the power play as a visiting club this season, going 5-for-17 (29.4%). Following tonight's game, just two of Hershey's next 12 games are on the road.

CLUTCH KIDS:

In Hershey's seven wins this season, the deciding tally has come from a rookie in all but one of the games. Ryan Chesley (2), Andrew Cristall, Alex Suzdalev, and Patrick Thomas all have game-winning goals this season for the Bears, and Hershey's four different rookies with a winning-tally is the most in the AHL. While it doesn't count as a game-winning goal, fellow rookie Ilya Protas has a shootout-deciding goal for Hershey. The Bears' game-winning goal from a non-rookie came from since-traded defender Calle Rosén.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey's penalty kill sits at 89.5% on the road this season...Garin Bjorklund is ninth in the AHL with a 2.17 goals-against average and is tied for 12th with a .915 save percentage...Graeme Clarke, Andrew Cristall, Ilya Protas, and Aaron Ness are the only players to have appeared in all 12 games for Hershey this season...Clarke's four power-play points (2g, 2a) leads the club...The Bears are 4-1-1-0 in games decided by one goal this season...By dressing in last night's game, Bears captain Aaron Ness suited up in his 440th regular-season contest with Hershey, passing Willie Marshall for sole possession of 23rd in franchise history.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Nov. 15, 2008 - The Bears rallied from a 3-2 deficit against the Philadelphia Phantoms with a five-goal third period for a 7-3 victory at GIANT Center. Oskar Osala collected a hat trick, while Alexandre Giroux tallied a pair of assists (including on Chris Bourque's tying score at 7:04 of the final frame) to begin what would become a franchise-record 23-game point streak (27g, 17a) that lasted through January 30 of that season.







