Gulls Edge Condors in Overtime

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls grab a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the Bakersfield Condors tonight to improve to 5-4-3 on the year. The Gulls have captured points in their last four games and are 3-0-1 over that stretch.

Justin Bailey registered his first two-goal game of the season tonight netting the overtime game-winning goal and San Diego's second tally of the evening. In San Diego's last three victories, Bailey has the game-winning goal in all three of them.

Tim Washe deposited his fourth goal in three games. He now ranks tied for first among AHL rookies in goals (7) and tied for second in points (7-5=12). He has points in five straight contests (4-3=7).

Sam Colangelo sent the game to overtime tonight, netting his first AHL goal of the season with just .4 seconds remaining in regulation.

Sasha Pastujov and Roland McKeown each tallied a pair of assists tonight. They both have collected three assists in their last two games.

Ryan Carpenter extended his assist streak to a third game (0-3=3). His fifth assist of the season came on Colangelo's game-winner.

Stian Solberg and Tristan Luneau both collected an assist tonight.

Ville Husso stopped 28-of-31 shots tonight to earn his fifth victory of the campaign.

The Gulls get right back to business tomorrow night when they welcome the defending Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks to Pechanga Arena San Diego (6 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Justin Bailey

On the team's resilience tonight

With this group just talking to some of the guys that weren't here last year, I've never been on a team that has this much resiliency. There's no panic when we're down two, down three. It's happened multiple times this season. Obviously, you want to be up in the game. You don't want to be clawing your way back, but it's a game with a lot of good players. It's pro hockey, so just the ability to have no panic, continue to trust in what we're doing even if it takes to the last three seconds. Super resilient group, and that's something you really want to have.

On if he's been a part of game like tonight where it's tied up in the final second

I haven't. Anytime we have some really good centers you can snap draws back and there's a lot of guys that can finish. It's just one of those things where you can feel it. We felt it in the third we had a lot of chance, and we were hemming them in for a long time. It was only a matter of time for us. Like I said, if it takes to the last tenth of a second, we'll take that.

On his overtime winning goal

I started to wind it up and then kind of took a second to look around and see what was going on and then I saw a lane to beat a guy one-on-one. Obviously, there's a lot of ice with them having three guys so I was able to kick it into another gear and create a two-on-one for myself and put the game away.

On the energy in Pechanga Arena

Such a fun place to play. The atmosphere of Friday and Saturday nights here makes you want to put on a show. With the Padres being done there's some fans up for grabs and just the city as a whole does such a good job supporting us. The message has been playoffs, that's the goal. Obviously, we're taking it game by game, but anytime we can put on the show in front of these fans that's something special that you get to do. I know they're happy to be part of it too.

On scoring the past three game winning goals

It's been a weird year for me, having a couple of goals disallowed. I'm a player that kind of thrives off my energy. I think it's hard not to get down, when you have a couple taken off the board. I put a lot of pressure on myself to score goals and help this team win. At the start of the year, I didn't love the way I started, especially the fact that I wasn't helping the team win games. I knew it was a matter of time and I really appreciate the boys and coaches sticking with me through that rough first couple weeks. I'm on the right track now and full steam ahead.

Centerman Ryan Carpenter

On if he's ever played a game like tonight

I don't know, that was tight. We were stressed for a second because we saw zeros on the clock, but in my head and when you watch the replay, I thought the pass happened pretty quick from Sasha [Pastujov] and Sammy [Colangelo] one timed it in. That was exciting. There was no quit in our group and we had some good chances on that four-minute power play, and we stuck with it.

On what was said in between periods

We weren't too happy with our first two periods. We thought in both there was a lot of good at some points and then stretches where we were feeding their transition and letting them get o-zone time against us, and we're having to defend a little bit too much. I think there was maybe just a little bit of desperation. Sometimes you find it, a second wave of energy in your legs. It was five or six days off in between games, so sometimes you're a little disconnected. It was a huge win, a huge win for our fans who've been loyal to us so nice to get a win for them.

On the energy in the arena tonight

Sammy's goal and his celebration, I'm sure that's what fans are hoping for when they come to a game like this. It was nice to reward them and then Bailey makes a huge play, coming all the way down and going five hole on the goalie. He had two big ones tonight for us, it's nice to see him heating up. He's a big part of our team, so it's nice to get that scoring that maybe earlier in the year we weren't giving our goalies and our defense help that way.

On playing Abbotsford tomorrow night

Just from my experience last year, they were a really hard team to play against. Whether they had all their guys in their lineup or there were times we played them last year that they were missing guys up to injury or to call ups, and they were a hard team to play. That's what we expect. We'll do what we can in the next 21 hours to recover and focus. Tomorrow we'll have meetings, and the coaches will prepare us. Hopefully we can carry some of this momentum and some of this energy and confidence into tomorrow.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On Sam Colangelo's buzzer-beating goal and tonight's finish

I can't remember off the top of my head [any goal scored with less than .4 seconds], but that was certainly some dramatic hockey for our fans, and unbelievable for the guys to be able to show that kind of resiliency and poise and be able to come out on top.

On the team's slow start tonight

Sometimes when you have these long stretches without gameplay and you're playing a team that's more in a game rhythm. It's slow to get to get going. You don't want it to be that way. It just sort of is. With some changes in our lineup and some pieces moving around, there can be some thinking instead of doing, and I think we were a victim of that early in the game. And as soon as we started to be able to play behind them and get into their end a little bit more, all of a sudden, the game started to tilt, and then the theatrics late. It was pretty amazing.

On Sam Colangelo

It's a big-time goal. I think Sam would tell you that he knows he can play better than what he showed tonight in a lot of ways, but at the end, he cashes in big and that's a big-time goal for our team.

On Justin Bailey's OT winner and his recent hot streak

He's skating. He's a big man, has skill, but when he's skating, it drives his play. And he's doing a lot of work for us right now. I think that's his fourth goal in six games. Good on Justin and hopefully he can keep it rolling.

On the fan support

The fans were amazing and we felt them pulling for us all the way through. To be able to have an ending like that and get to see them erupt a couple of times. That's a really cool night at Pechanga.

On facing Abbotsford tomorrow night

To look at these guys as anything other than the reigning champs is the wrong approach. I think our approach is we weren't real happy with the way we played for a lot of the game tonight. We'll take that win. It was resilient effort, but we've got stuff to improve on for tomorrow.







