Haider Is Very Good Boy in Ads Dog Day Win

Published on November 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Admirals Netminder Ethan Haider made life ruff on the Texas Stars, stopping 22 of the 23 shots he faced to pick up his first AHL win as the Ads got back on the winning track with a 3-1 victory over Texas on Saturday night at Panther Arena in the team's first Sendik's Dog Day of the season.

Texas took an early 1-0 as Kole Lind scored on their first shot of the game 1:16 into the opening period, but that as all the Stars would get as Haider backboned the Ads defense, turning aside the next 22 shots and helping to kill off all four Texas power-plays.

The Admirals would score the game's final three games beginning with Reid Schaefer's first of the season at 11:04 of the first. Ryan Ufko carried the puck from the top of the right circle around the Texas net and had his wrap around attempt denied by netminder Ben Kraws, but Schaefer pounced on the rebound and scored into an open net.

Jordan Oesterle's seeing-eyed shot from the left point with less than two minutes to go in the first found its way through traffic and over the shoulder of Kraws to give the Admirals the lead at 2-1.

Jake Lucchini's second goal of the week and third of the season at 6:59 of the second period gave the Ads some insurance. The play started when Milwaukee came 3-on-3 into the Texas zone and Cole O'Hara left a droppass for Lucchini and he ripped it blocker-side for a 3-1 advantage.

Schaefer and Oesterle each finished with a goal and an assist in the contest to pace the offense and help Milwaukee to their eighth win in their first 12 games of the season.

The Admirals are back in action with a pair of games next weekend in Henderson against the Silver Knights. Their next home game is on Wednesday, November 26th at 7 pm against Iowa.







