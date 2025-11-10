Murray Named AHL Player of the Week

Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Matt Murray has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 9, 2025.

Murray allowed one goal on 48 shots over his two starts last week, good for a 0.48 goals-against average and a .979 save percentage.

Murray backstopped the Admirals to a home-and-home sweep of Rockford, beginning Friday night when he made 23 stops in a 2-1 overtime victory. Then on the road in Saturday's rematch, he turned aside all 24 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season as the Admirals posted a 2-0 win.

A fourth-year pro from St. Albert, Alta., Murray is 5-0-2 with a 1.96 GAA and a .931 save percentage in seven outings for Milwaukee this season. He was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star after leading the league in save percentage (.932) and victories (28) in 2024-25 and also made his first AHL All-Star Classic appearance. In 121 career AHL games with Milwaukee and Texas, Murray has a record of 70-36-14 with a 2.37 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

Originally signed by Dallas as a free agent out of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, where he won a national championship in 2021, Murray has appeared in four career NHL games. He joined the Predators as a free agent on July 2, 2024.

The Admirals are back home for three games this week, beginning with a School Game contest against the Chicago Wolves at 10:30 am on Wednesday.







