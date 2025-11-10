Saturday Night Thriller Highlights Belleville Sens' First Three-In-Three Weekend

Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators celebrate a goal

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators celebrate a goal(Belleville Senators)

BELLEVILLE, ON - A thrilling, last-second victory was bookended by a pair of losses in the Belleville Senators' first stretch of three games in three days in 2025-26. The Senators were shut out in Utica against the Comets last Friday and defeated late by the Laval Rocket at home on Sunday, but snatched two points from the Hartford Wolf Pack late in the game on Saturday night.

Friday, November 7, 2025: Belleville Senators - 0 @ Utica Comets - 3

The Belleville Senators couldn't find the scoresheet in Utica, falling 3-0 to the Comets in the first game of their weekend series. Former Senator Angus Crookshank was one of Utica's goal-scorers, while Hunter Shepard stopped 35 shots in the loss for Belleville.

Saturday, November 8, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Hartford Wolf Pack - 1Ã¯Â»Â¿

A Philippe Daoust shorthanded goal with just seconds left in the third period capped a two-goal comeback for the Belleville Senators over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night. Arthur Kaliyev scored the other goal for the Senators, while rookie goaltender Jackson Parsons made 30 saves to earn his first American Hockey League win in his first AHL start.

Sunday, November 9, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Laval Rocket - 3

Hunter Shepard made another 43 saves for the Belleville Senators on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn't enough to help them past the Laval Rocket, as they fell 3-2 to their divisional rivals at CAA Arena. Lassi Thomson collected his third goal of the season, and Arthur Kaliyev notched his second in as many games in the loss.

Recent Transactions

Nov.9/25: #42 Hayden Hodgson (RW) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders

Points: 11 (T-5th in AHL)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C) (1 G + 10 A)

Goals: 5 (T-5th in AHL)

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni (RW)

Assists: 10 (T-5th in AHL)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Power Play Goals: 3 (T-2nd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +2

#4 Cam Crotty (D)

#16 Tyler Boucher (RW)

#24 Jan Jenik (C)

Penalty Minutes: 28

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 3.01

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Save Percentage: .915

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Wins: 2

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week

The Senators head out on their first of two extended road trips this month, heading on a tour of New York State with visits to the Rochester Americans (Wednesday), Utica Comets (Friday), and Syracuse Crunch(Saturday). With Belleville's first-ever School Day Game on November 19th sold out, the next opportunity to catch the Sens on home ice is during Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend on November 29 and 30th against the Providence Bruins. You can follow all the action by listening on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, or watching along on AHL TV on FloHockey.

Ticket Info

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.