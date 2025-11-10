Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 6

Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign hit the road this week for three games after collecting four out of six points last week including a pair of overtime victories.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 11 at Calgary | 5:00 p.m. (PST)

Wednesday, Nov. 12 at Calgary | 6:00 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Nov. 15 at San Jose | 6:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 4

ONT (2) vs. SJ (1) OT

Taylor Ward scored his team leading sixth goal of the season 63 seconds into overtime from Akil Thomas as Thomas finished the night with a goal and an assist. His third goal of the season snapped a seven-game goal-less drought giving Ontario a 1-0 lead early into the second period. Igor Chernyshov tied the game with a power-play score at 8:24 of the third period. Erik Portillo picked up his third straight win making 26 saves.

Friday, Nov. 7

ONT (4) at SD (6)

Martin Chromiak tied a career high notching four points on two goals and two assists as the Reign produced a season high 45 shots in the losing effort. San Diego potted two short-handed goals, and a four-on-four tally as well. Ontario trailed 3-1 going into a third period that saw six goals, three for each team. Every goal the Gulls scored in the third period the Reign had answered back with quick scores of their own.

Saturday, Nov. 8

ONT (4) vs. SD (3) OT

Kyle Burroughs called game 1:59 into overtime giving Ontario their second overtime win in their last three games. Ontario jumped out to a 3-0 lead after Glenn Gawdin scored a pair of goals in the first period then Aatu Jämsen buried early into the second period. The Gulls stormed back with three unanswered of their own including an extra attacker goal with 1:31 left in regulation.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (11-2-0-1, 23pts, 0.821%)

2. Henderson Silver Knights (7-4-1-0, 15pts, 0.625%)

3. Ontario Reign (7-4-1-0, 15pts, 0.625%)

4. Calgary Wranglers (6-4-2-0, 14pts, 0.583%)

5. Bakersfield Condors (5-4-2-0, 12pts, 0.545%)

6. Tucson Roadrunners (5-5-2-0, 12pts, 0.500%)

7. Coachella Valley Firebirds (5-4-2-0, 12pts, 0.500%)

8. San Jose Barracuda (5-5-1-0, 11pts, 0.500%)

9. San Diego Gulls (4-4-3-0, 11pts, 0.500%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (2-8-0-0, 6pts, 0.250%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

November 8: Tim Rego assigned on loan to Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

November 6: Kentai Isogai re-called from loan assignment from Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

- #1 Erik Portillo has won four straight games making 104 saves on 111 shots (1.73 GAA and .937 SV%). He has surrendered two or fewer goals in six of his last seven starts dating back to Oct. 12 making 150 saves on 1t0 shots (1.86 GAA and .932 SV%).

- #7 Kyle Burroughs scored his first career AHL overtime winner on Saturday which was also his first career game-winning goal in his 327th career AHL game.

- #8 Martin Chromiak tied a career high with four points (2G, 2A) on Friday while also tying a career high with seven shots. He has three goals in his last five games and six points (3G, 3A) in his last five contests.

- #14 Akil Thomas leads the Reign with four multi-point games after tallying one goal and one assist on Tuesday and two assists on Friday in his 200th professional game.

- #17 Kenny Connors has two goals in his last five games.

- #21 Glenn Gawdin registered his first multi-goal game of the season on Saturday while putting up a season high six shots on net.

- #27 Joe Hicketts has a point in back-to-back games (1G, 2A) and leads all Reign defenders with three multi-point games.

- #34 Taylor Ward has nine points (6G, 3A) in his last eight games.

- #37 Jacob Doty played in his 500th career professional game on Tuesday.

- #47 Jack Hughes has three points (1G, 2A) in his last five games.

- #55 Jakub Dvořák has two points (1G, 1A) in his last four games and is +5.

- #58 Samuel Bolduc is tied for first among league defensemen with four goals and tied for second with two power-play goals.

- #71 Francesco Pinelli has two assists in his last four games.

- #81 Cole Guttman tallied two assists on Saturday for his second multi-point game of the season while finishing +3. He played in his 200th professional game Friday.

- #86 Aatu Jämsen has a point in two straight games (1G, 1A) and three goals in his last six games.

TEAM NOTES

- Ontario is fifth in the AHL averaging 3.42 goals for per game. They've scored three or more goals in eight of 12 games.

- The Reign are 17th in the league allowing 3.00 goals against per game. They've held their opponents to three or fewer in eight of 12 games.

- Ontario is 17th in the AHL on the power-play (9-for-50, 18%). They were 2-for-11 last week in three games going 2-for-7 on Friday at San Diego. Their 50 power-play chances are tied for the third most in the league.

- The Reign are 29th in the league on the penalty kill (27-for-39, 75%). They were 5-for-6 on the penalty kill in their three games going 5-for-5 vs. San Diego. The Gulls scored two short-handed goals on Friday.

- Ontario is 30th in the AHL averaging 25.50 shots for per game. The produced a season high 45 Friday which is tied for the third most by any team in the league this season.

- The Reign are 11th in the league allowing 27 shots against per game.

- Ontario is (4-1) when scoring first having taken a 1-0 lead in four of their last six games.

- The Reign are 6-0-1 when leading after two period and 5-1-0 when tied after the first period.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Taylor Ward (6)

Assists: Joe Hicketts, Akil Thomas (6)

Points: Taylor Ward, Akil Thomas (9)

Plus/Minus: Kenny Connors (+8)

PIMS: Jacob Doty (16)

PPGS: Martin Chromiak (3)

Shots: Taylor Ward (32)

Wins: Erik Portillo (5)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.27)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.914)

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

