Silver Knights Announce Plans for Hockey Fights Cancer

Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, November 10, plans for Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, which will take place this Saturday, Nov. 15. Henderson will take on the Calgary Wranglers that evening at 6 p.m. PT. The first 3,000 fans will receive a travel sunscreen giveaway courtesy of CCCN.

Fans are encouraged to create "I Fight For" signs to show their support for loved ones who are battling cancer. The sign making table will be located on the concourse.







American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.