Silver Knights Announce Plans for Hockey Fights Cancer
Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, November 10, plans for Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, which will take place this Saturday, Nov. 15. Henderson will take on the Calgary Wranglers that evening at 6 p.m. PT. The first 3,000 fans will receive a travel sunscreen giveaway courtesy of CCCN.
Fans are encouraged to create "I Fight For" signs to show their support for loved ones who are battling cancer. The sign making table will be located on the concourse.
American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2025
- Penguins Sign William Dufour to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Silver Knights Announce Plans for Hockey Fights Cancer - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wranglers Defeated 4-1 by Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Ads to Host over 8,000 Kids for School Game Wednesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Defenseman Chris Ortiz to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 6 - Ontario Reign
- T-Birds Recall D Zach Berzolla from Florida Everblades (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Saturday Night Thriller Highlights Belleville Sens' First Three-In-Three Weekend - Belleville Senators
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Murray to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Murray Named AHL Player of the Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee's Matt Murray Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Watch the Condors on the Road this Week on AHLTV on FloHockey - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 5 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Sign Jaxon Castor to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Announce Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Recall Loke Johansson from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Rockford Edges Iowa in Narrow 3-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Announce Plans for Hockey Fights Cancer
- Henderson Silver Knights Foundation to Host Food Drive
- Henderson Dominate In Fifth Straight Win, Defeat Ontario 6-2
- Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Leadership Group
- Silver Knights Announce Plans for Knightmare on Ice Themed Game