Watch the Condors on the Road this Week on AHLTV on FloHockey

Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors hit the road for games in Coachella Valley Tuesday and San Diego on Friday. You won't miss any of the action on AHLTV on FloHockey when you sign up for a FloHockey Annual Plan.

You can up to save 58% - that's 7 months free - when you subscribe to the annual plan for just $12.50 USD/month (billed annually).

Watch the Condors anywhere, anytime. FloHockey is available via web, mobile apps (iOS and Android), and streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. The FloSports app will be pre-installed on most top-selling Smart TVs in the U.S. and Canada this year, with launches on Samsung, Vizio and LG, making it easier than ever for fans to watch.

How to Watch:

Go to FloHockey.tv or download the FloSports App

Create or log in to your FloSports account

Choose your plan (if not subscribed already)

Start streaming live or on-demand from your favorite device







