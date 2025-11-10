Rockford Edges Iowa in Narrow 3-2 Loss
Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release


DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild fell to the Rockford IceHogs in a narrow 3- 2 loss at Casey's Center on Sunday evening.

Iowa outshot Rockford 12-9 in a scoreless first period.

Landon Slaggert whipped a turnaround shot under Cal Petersen (23 saves) 4:43 into the middle frame.

Carson Lambos tied the game at 8:27. David Spacek and Riley Heidt found Lambos in the left circle and Lambos elevated a shot over Stanislav Berezhnoy (28 saves).

Rockford reestablished the lead when Brett Seney ripped a wrister off the post and in from the high slot at 11:35.

The Wild outshot the IceHogs 22-19 through 40 minutes.

Tyler Pitlick intercepted a cross-ice pass and sent Caedan Bankier on a breakaway for a backhand finish to tie the game 1:17 into the third period.

Dominic Toninato beat Petersen over the shoulder on the power play 1:48 later to put Rockford ahead for good.

Iowa outshot Rockford 30-26. The Wild finished 0-for-1 with the man advantage while the IceHogs went 1-for-1 on the power play.

Iowa hosts the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. on Star Wars Night.

