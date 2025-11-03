Öghren Nets Overtime Winner in Wild 5-4 Win

Published on November 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild survived a roller coaster third period against the Tucson Roadrunners and Liam Ã-hgren scored 2:24 into overtime in a 5- 4 win at Casey's Center on Sunday afternoon.

Julian Lutz beat Samuel Hlavaj (25 saves) under the crossbar 17:27 into the game to put Tucson on the scoreboard.

The Roadrunners carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Iowa outshot Tucson 11-7 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Wild tied the game with 3:57 remaining in the middle frame. After Wyatt Newpower and Jack Peart combined to send the puck in on goal, Caedan Bankier elevated a backhand over Matthew Villalta (25 saves).

Tucson outshot Iowa 20-17 through two periods.

Mark Liwiski gave Iowa a 2-1 lead at 2:23 of the third period with a turnaround shot from the left circle. David Spacek and Ryan Sandelin assisted Liwiski's goal.

Peart fired a shot that banked in off Oskar Olausson's shin pad 3:39 later to put the Wild ahead 3-1. Jean-Luc Foudy picked up a secondary assist on the goal.

Daniil But pulled the Roadrunners back within one at 8:44 following a net mouth scramble.

Iowa reclaimed the two-goal lead at 10:04 when Spacek found a streaking Hunter Haight through center ice for a wrister over the glove of Villalta.

Lleyton Moore and Ben McCartney forced overtime with goals for Tucson at 14:34 and 19:24 of the third period.

Ã-hgren collected a pass from Bankier and ripped a shot inside the right post to win the game for Iowa in overtime.

Iowa outshot Tucson 30-29. The Wild finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage and held the Roadrunners scoreless on three power plays.

Iowa hosts the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. for the team's annual School Day Game.

