Öghren Nets Overtime Winner in Wild 5-4 Win
Published on November 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild survived a roller coaster third period against the Tucson Roadrunners and Liam Ã-hgren scored 2:24 into overtime in a 5- 4 win at Casey's Center on Sunday afternoon.
Julian Lutz beat Samuel Hlavaj (25 saves) under the crossbar 17:27 into the game to put Tucson on the scoreboard.
The Roadrunners carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Iowa outshot Tucson 11-7 in the opening 20 minutes.
The Wild tied the game with 3:57 remaining in the middle frame. After Wyatt Newpower and Jack Peart combined to send the puck in on goal, Caedan Bankier elevated a backhand over Matthew Villalta (25 saves).
Tucson outshot Iowa 20-17 through two periods.
Mark Liwiski gave Iowa a 2-1 lead at 2:23 of the third period with a turnaround shot from the left circle. David Spacek and Ryan Sandelin assisted Liwiski's goal.
Peart fired a shot that banked in off Oskar Olausson's shin pad 3:39 later to put the Wild ahead 3-1. Jean-Luc Foudy picked up a secondary assist on the goal.
Daniil But pulled the Roadrunners back within one at 8:44 following a net mouth scramble.
Iowa reclaimed the two-goal lead at 10:04 when Spacek found a streaking Hunter Haight through center ice for a wrister over the glove of Villalta.
Lleyton Moore and Ben McCartney forced overtime with goals for Tucson at 14:34 and 19:24 of the third period.
Ã-hgren collected a pass from Bankier and ripped a shot inside the right post to win the game for Iowa in overtime.
Iowa outshot Tucson 30-29. The Wild finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage and held the Roadrunners scoreless on three power plays.
Iowa hosts the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. for the team's annual School Day Game.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
