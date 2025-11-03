Defenseman Kyle Burroughs Loaned to Ontario

ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have announced today that defenseman Kyle Burroughs has cleared waivers and has been loaned to the Ontario Reign.

Burroughs, 30, appeared in 30 games with the Kings last season tallying three assists with 39 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. He was traded to LA from San Jose on Jun. 27, 2024 for Carl Grundstrom after skating in 73 games with the Sharks during the 2023-24 campaign notching eight points (2G, 6A).

The Vancouver, BC native has spent parts of six seasons in the NHL with LA, San Jose, Vancouver, and Colorado accumulating 22 points (5G, 17A) with 216 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 193lb right-handed shooting defender was drafted by the New York Islanders in the 2013 NHL Draft, seventh round, 196th overall. He spent parts of six seasons with their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport where he served as captain during the 2019-20 season. He has spent parts of seven seasons in the AHL recording 86 points (18G, 68A) in 324 career games with 431 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating. Burroughs also played in 18 ECHL games with the Kansas City Mavericks in 2015-16 notching seven points (1G, 6A) with 17 penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating.

Prior to professional hockey, he played parts of five seasons in the WHL splitting time with the Regina Pats and Medicine Hat Tigers registering 120 points (22G, 98A) in 250 games with 302 penalty minutes and a plus-48 rating. He served as team captain with Regina during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

