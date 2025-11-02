Stars Earn First Win of the Season in Manitoba
Published on November 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, took down the Manitoba Moose 2-1 in overtime for their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre.
Both teams went 0-for-1 on the power play during a scoreless first period, as Manitoba outshot Texas 11-6 but Stars goaltender Remi Poirier set the tone on a strong outing.
Early in the second period Texas broke the scoreless deadlock. Samu Tuomaala centered a pass from the left wing and the puck ricocheted off a Moose defenseman and into the net to put the Stars on the board. The goal was Tuomaala's first of the season and came in his Texas debut, after the winger was acquired Thursday in a trade from Lehigh Valley.
After shutting out the Moose for two periods, Manitoba's Kale Clague sent a slapshot from the top of the left faceoff circle to tie the game five minutes into the third period. The Moose had the opportunity to gain their first lead of the game when Justin Ertel was given a double minor for high-sticking with seven minutes left in regulation, but the Stars were able to kill all four minutes.
Despite putting ten shots on net, Texas was unable to break through the third, sending the game to overtime. Just 30 seconds in, Artem Shlaine knocked in a rebound to give the Texas Stars their first win of the season.
Poirier earned the win after stopping 29 of 30 shots. Thomas Milic gave up two goals on 25 shots for the loss.
The Stars will face-off against the Moose at Canada Life Centre again tomorrow at 7:00 pm. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
