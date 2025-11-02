Rangers Recall Jaroslav ChmelaØ from Wolf Pack, Assign Brennan Othmann to Hartford

Published on November 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Jaroslav Chmelaø from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have assigned forward Brennan Othmann to Hartford.

Chmelaø, 22, has recorded five points (2 g, 3 a) in nine games with the Wolf Pack this season. He accumulated 29 points (12 g, 17 a) in 71 games as a rookie with the club a season ago.

The native of Nove Mesto nad Metuji, CZE, has yet to make his NHL debut.

He was selected in the fifth round, 144th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Othmann, 22, has recorded one assist in four games with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded a season-high three shots on Oct. 17 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and on Oct. 18 against the Providence Bruins.

Over the course of three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Othmann has appeared in 98 games, scoring 70 points (33 g, 37 a).

He made his season debut with the Rangers on Oct. 26 against the Calgary Flames. In total, he has appeared in 26 NHL games with the club.

The native of Pickering, ON, was selected in the first round, 16th overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

