Bruins Beat Checkers 5-2

Published on November 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Charlotte Checkers (4-4-1-0) finished off their three-game road trip with a 5-2 loss against the Providence Bruins (8-1-0-0) on Sunday afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

John Farinacci lit the lamp 5:59 into regulation for Providence, but the Checkers roared back with two goals in 15 seconds later in the first period. Nolan Foote deflected Trevor Carrick's shot from the point at 14:43, then Riese Gaber took advantage of a giveaway from the Bruins on the next shift, cashing in at 14:58. Former Checkers captain Patrick Brown tied the game at two goals apiece in the final minutes of the first period.

Riley Tufte scored the eventual game-winning goal 15:48 into the second period for the Bruins and added an empty-net goal to close out the game. Fabian Lysell also scored in the third period for Providence (his fourth goal against the Checkers in two games this season). Charlotte netminder Kirill Gerasimyuk made his first AHL start on Sunday, stopping 30 of 34 shots. The Checkers' penalty kill was 2-for-2 while their power play was 0-for-4.

Charlotte returns home for a two-game series against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8.

NOTES

Foote skated in his 200th AHL game on Sunday ... Gerasimyuk made his AHL debut in relief on Wednesday in Hartford (six saves on seven shots in 32:03) ... Jack Devine and Matthew Poitras picked up fighting majors in the second period ... Carrick played in his 699th AHL game on Sunday ... Gaber has scored in both games against Providence this season, both coming at Amica Mutual Pavilion ... the Checkers are 0-2 against the Bruins in 2025-26.







