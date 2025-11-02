Tufte, P-Bruins Top Checkers at Home

Published on November 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Forward Riley Tufte scored his team leading sixth and seventh goals of the season and added an assist, helping the Providence Bruins top the Charlotte Checkers 5-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Captain Patrick Brown posted a goal and an assist, while Alex Steeves and Colin Felix each recorded two assists. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 21 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

John Farinacci cut down the slot and caught a pass from Matej Blumel, before backhanding the puck through the goaltender's pads to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 14:01 remaining in the first period. Felix was credited with a secondary assist.

Charlotte's shot from the left side boards hit off Nolan Foote's body above the crease and deflected into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 5:17 to play in the first frame.

Just 15 seconds later, Riese Gaber collected a turnover in the slot and snapped a shot into the upper-right corner, giving the Checkers a 2-1 lead.

Tufte wrapped the puck around the net and sent it off the goaltender's pads and out to Brown in the low slot, where he chipped the rebound into the upper-right corner of the net to tie the game at 2-2 with 2:28 left in the first period. Steeves received a secondary assist.

Steeve's one-timer from the point hit off the defender's skate in front of the crease, where Tufte located the loose puck and tucked it past the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 4:12 remaining in the second period. Felix was credited with an assist as well.

Frederic Brunet flipped the puck high out of the defensive zone and right onto the stick of Fabian Lysell in stride into the offensive zone on a breakaway, where he flipped a backhanded shot inside the left post to extend the Providence lead to 4-2 with 9:55 to play in the third frame. Victor Soderstrom received an assist as well.

Tufte scored on the empty net with 2:36 to play. Brown was credited with the assist.

Stats

Tufte netted his team leading sixth and seventh goals of the season. He has 14 points in the first nine games of the season.

Felix's two assists are his first two points of the season.

DiPietro stopped 21 of 23 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots.

The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

Providence improves to 8-1-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, November 7 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

