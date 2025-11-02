Wolves Drop 4-2 Decision to Marlies

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves settled for a split of their weekend series with the Marlies after Toronto skated to a 4-2 victory Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Gavin Bayreuther and Skyler Brind'Amour scored but the Wolves fell short in the second of back-to-back contests between the teams. Alex Nylander scored twice to help the Marlies snap a four-game losing skid. The Wolves, who prevailed 4-1 on Saturday night, fell for the third time in their last four contests.

On Sunday, Toronto notched the only goal of the opening period when Nylander converted on the power play 3 minutes, 59 seconds into the contest.

Bayreuther's tally midway through the second pulled the Wolves into a 1-1 tie. The veteran defenseman controlled the puck in the Marlies zone before unleashing a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that sailed past Toronto netminder Artur Akhtyamov to the stick side. Felix Unger Sorum and Justin Robidas earned assists on Bayreuther's third goal of the season.

The Marlies extended the lead with a second-period goal by Brandon Baddock and another Nylander marker early in the third.

The Wolves didn't quit and made it a one-goal deficit on Brind'Amour's second goal of the season-and second in as many games. With the Wolves on the power play, Brind'Amour redirected a one-timer from the point from Ronan Seeley that slipped by Akhtyamov to the glove side.

Reese Johnson's empty-netter in the waning moments sealed the deal for the Marlies.

Nikita Quapp (20 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Akhtyamov (36 saves) earned the win for the Marlies.

Chicago fell to 4-3-1-0 on the season while Toronto stands at 4-4-0-1.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Iowa to face the Wild on Thursday (10:30 a.m.).







