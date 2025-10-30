Wolves Fall to Admirals 4-1

Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE - The Chicago Wolves took the ice against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, the first of 12 showdowns between the Central Division rivals this season.

Gavin Bayreuther scored for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as the Admirals skated to a 4-1 victory. It marked Chicago's second consecutive loss after opening the 2025-26 American Hockey League season with a four-game points streak.

Milwaukee struck first when Ryan Ufko found the back of the net midway through the opening period and took a two-goal advantage early in the second on a tally by Zach L'Heureux. Late in the middle frame, Joakim Kemell's power-play goal put the Admirals out in front 3-0.

Bayreuther trimmed the Wolves' deficit to 3-1 in the early moments of the third period. On a Chicago rush into the offensive zone, the defenseman took a feed from Felix Unger Sorum and snapped a shot from between the circles that beat Milwaukee netminder Matthew Murray to the stick side. Unger Sorum's assist extended his points streak to six games while Justin Robidas also recorded a helper on the score.

The Admirals put the game away later in the third with another power-play goal, this one from Oasiz Wiesblatt.

Amir Miftakhov (23 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (25 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.

Chicago dropped to 3-2-1-0 on the season while Milwaukee stands at 3-1-1-0.

Up next: The Wolves host the Toronto Marlies on Saturday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.).







