Utica University Nexus Center Launches "Wellness Wednesdays" Presented by MVHS

Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







UTICA, NY - The Utica University Nexus Center, in partnership with the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) and the Utica Comets, is introducing Wellness Wednesdays presented by MVHS, a monthly community program designed to promote health, fitness, and well-being in the Mohawk Valley.

Beginning Wednesday, November 5, 2025, and continuing on the first Wednesday of every month, the Utica University Nexus Center indoor track will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wellness Wednesdays provides local residents with a free, temperature-controlled space to walk and move while connecting with community health resources.

Each month, MVHS and participating partners will highlight a different wellness theme or health initiative-starting in November with Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Attendees will have access to information, health screenings, and community resources focused on promoting healthy lifestyles.

"We are excited to see our partnership with MVHS in action in a tangible way at the Utica University Nexus Center," said Utica Comets Vice President Adam Pawlick. "This is an amazing opportunity for our community to embrace the facility, stay active and enjoy their time together"

"At MVHS, we're committed to improving the health and quality of life of our community members - not just within our hospitals and clinics, but in places where people live, work and connect," said William W. LeCates, MD, President/CEO of Mohawk Valley Health System. "Wellness Wednesdays is a great example of how community collaboration can make it easier for everyone to take meaningful steps toward a healthier lifestyle."

Additional community partners include Renegade Kickboxing, Helio Health, CNY Health Home, Fidelis Care, & Utica Coffee, whose Nexus Center location will be open during some sessions.

Participants can also look forward to giveaways, Comets and Utica City FC player appearances, and special wellness events such as blood drives, yoga sessions, and more.







American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.