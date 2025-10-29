Moose Earn Win in the Desert

Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (2-4-1-0) secured their first win in Tucson in franchise history, downing the Tucson Roadrunners (3-3-1-0) by a 2-0 score on Tuesday night. Manitoba has points in two straight after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves on Oct. 25.

Both teams had several good chances to open the scoring in the first period. Thomas Milic robbed Tucson of a golden opportunity with a paddle save in the early going and went on to stop all nine shots he faced. Matthew Villalta was equal at the opposite end, turning aside 10 Moose offerings, including a late breakaway. Phil Di Giuseppe led all skaters with three shots on goal.

The Moose sent 19 shots Villalta's way in the second period, peppering the 26-year-old. Manitoba scored the lone goal of the period on the power play. After a handful of chances were denied, Samuel Fagemo wound up and blasted his second goal of the season past Villalta from the top of the circle. Milic did everything his side asked of him, tacking on six more saves to his total, bringing him to 15 on the night.

Both goaltenders continued their domination in the final stanza. Villalta was tested heavily in the period, once again. He stood on his head, making a series of 10-bell saves, as the Moose hit 50 shots on goal. Villalta finished the night with 49 stops, earning the game's first star. It wasn't enough to earn a victory, because Milic wasn't to be beaten, locking down his first shutout of the season, making 26 saves. Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored into the empty net with nine seconds to play, icing a 2-0 win for the Moose.

Quotable

Moose goaltender Thomas Milic (click for full interview)

"It was a relentless effort from everybody tonight. You see how hard we were working on the offensive side of things all game and putting up that many shots, so big credit to our guys for helping me get that done."

Statbook

The shutout is the second of Milic's AHL career

Walker Duehr played in his 150th AHL game

Jaret Anderson-Dolan's goal marked his 100th AHL point

Phil Di Giuseppe led the Moose with 10 shots on goal

Manitoba has outshot its opposition in four straight games

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.