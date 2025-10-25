Manitoba Moose Blanked by Grand Rapids Griffins

Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (1-4-0-0) were bested by Sebastian Cossa and the Grand Rapids Griffins (5-0-0-0), dropping a 4-0 decision on Friday evening. The Moose previously took a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Griffins on Oct. 18.

The first period was a stalemate. Domenic DiVincentiis met the challenge of all nine shots he faced, while Cossa turned aside all eight that came his way. Neither side had much in the way of high-quality scoring chances, though the Griffins did enjoy the frame's only power play opportunity. Carter Mazur led the way with three shots on goal, Phil Di Giuseppe and William Lagesson were hot on his tail with two each.

Grand Rapids opened the scoring quickly in the second. John Leonard needed just 51 seconds to score the game's first goal, taking advantage of a defensive zone mistake from the Moose. The Griffins tacked onto their lead with just over five minutes to play in the period. Dominik Shine tapped a goal into a yawning cage from the back door, making good on a creative pass from Leonard. William Lagesson then beat DiVincentiis over the shoulder 37 seconds later to inflate the Grand Rapids lead to 3-0. Cossa continued to be perfect, stopping 15 shots in the frame.

Much of the final stanza reverted to the defensive showcase witnessed in the first. Through 15 minutes, neither side allowed anything. Leonard broke the seal, scoring his third point of the night, finishing off a cross-crease pass from Shine. The Moose continued to push for offence, but there was none to come. Cossa gripped a hold of his 30-save shutout at the final buzzer. DiVincentiis ended his evening stopping 20 shots.

Statbook

The Moose have recorded at least 15 shots on goal in three of their past six periods of play

Manitoba's penalty kill was a perfect three-for-three

Four Moose recorded four or more shots in the contest (Di Giuseppe, Shaw, Zhilkin, Gustafsson)

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.