Tufte, Lysell Put P-Bruins Past Thunderbirds for Franchise Best 5-0 Start

Published on October 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Forward Riley Tufte posted a goal and three assists, while Fabian Lysell netted the game-winning goal with 1:47 to play in the final frame to put the Providence Bruins past the Springfield Thunderbirds 5-3 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Captain Patrick Brown scored twice, while Brett Harrison recorded two assists in the victory. This was the P-Bruins' fifth straight victory to open the season, the best start to a campaign in franchise history.

How It Happened

Tufte fired a pass from the corner that deflected off Harrison's stick towards Dans Locmelis cutting to the slot, where he tucked a shot under the pads of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead just 1:57 into the opening frame.

Harrison flung a pass towards Tufte in the low slot, where he redirected the puck between the goaltender's legs to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 16:56 remaining in the second period.

Brown chipped a loose puck from above the crease into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 7:47 to play in the second frame. Tufte and Billy Sweezey received assists.

While on the power play, Dalibor Dvorsky hammered a one-timer from the right circle that whistled under the crossbar, cutting the Providence lead to 3-1 with 2:24 left in the second period.

52 seconds into the third period, Juraj Pekarcik collected a loose puck in front of the crease and backhanded it past the diving goaltender for a power play goal to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 3-2.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki snuck a shot from the right post through the arm of the goaltender to tie the game at 3-3 with 17:24 remaining in the third period.

Lysell chipped the puck out of the zone and chased it down the right wing, where he took it to the cage and slid it under the goaltender's pads to give the P-Bruins a 4-3 lead with 1:47 to play in the final frame. Victor Soderstrom was credited with a secondary assist.

With 5 seconds remaining, Brown scored on the empty net to make it 5-3. Tufte received an assist.

Stats

Tufte has four goals in his last three games and nine points in that span.

His four-point night was a career-high.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 20 of 23 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 41 shots.

The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 0-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, October 26 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







