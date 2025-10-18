Steeves, Tufte Tally Twice in P-Bruins' Victory over Islanders

Published on October 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT - Forwards Alex Steeves and Riley Tufte each scored twice in the Providence Bruins' 5-3 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Captain Patrick Brown posted a goal and an assist, while Matej Blumel and Georgii Merkulov notched two assists each.

How It Happened

Just 36 seconds into the opening frame, Brown won an offensive zone face-off back to Billy Sweezey at the point, where he fired a shot that bounced off the goaltender's pad and out to the low slot for Tufte, who flipped it into the back of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.

While on the power play, Blumel zipped the puck down to Merulov in the corner, where he one-timed a pass across the crease to Steeves, who redirected it into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 13:22 remaining in the first period.

Above the crease, Calum Ritchie received a pass from the corner and flipped it into the open side of the net, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 11:00 to play in the first frame.

Brown located a loose puck outside the blue paint and smacked a backhanded shot across the goal line, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 9:37 left in the first period. Brett Harrison and Tufte received the assists.

Merkulov zipped a cross-crease pass to Steeves at the left post, where he redirected the puck inside the near post for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 1:22 remaining in the second period. Blumel was credited with a secondary assist.

Dans Locmelis fired the puck towards the crease where it ramped off Tufte's backhand and into the back of the net for a power play tally, extending the Providence lead to 5-1 just 1:26 into the third frame. Fabian Lysell received a secondary assist.

Joey Larson scored off a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle for a power play goal, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 5-2 with 11:56 remaining in the third period.

Matthew Maggio tallied on the power play with 45 seconds to play in the game to make it 5-3 P-Bruins.

Stats

Steeves has goals in back-to-back games with three total in that span.

Brown has tallies in two straight contests.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 27 of 30 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.

The power play went 3-for-6 and the penalty kill was 2-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, October 18 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

