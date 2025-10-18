Iowa Drops Weekend Series Opener to Charlotte in 6-2 Defeat

October 17, 2025

Charlotte, N.C. - The Iowa Wild dropped the first game of a weekend series against the Charlotte Checkers by a 6-2 score at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday night.

Kai Schwindt opened the scoring for the Checkers with a rebound finish past Cal Petersen (18 saves) 7:40 into the contest.

Gracyn Sachwyn elevated a short side shot under the crossbar at 12:07 to double Charlotte's lead.

Caedan Bankier and the Wild responded just 16 seconds later. After David Jiricek hammered a shot on goal from the point, Bankier jumped on the loose puck and backhanded the rebound through Cooper Black (29 saves). Nicolas Aubé-Kubel also earned an assist on Bankier's goal.

Wilmer Skoog restored a two-goal lead for the Checkers off a backdoor feed from Schwindt with 3:35 remaining in the opening frame.

Iowa trailed 3-1 and was outshot 13-10 through 20 minutes.

Ryan McAllister netted Charlotte's fourth goal with a wrister from the left circle on the power play at 5:14 of the middle frame.

Jean-Luc Foudy picked up his first goal in an Iowa uniform at 10:08. Rasmus Kumpulainen received a drop pass from David Spacek, knifed to the middle, and sent a shot in on Black that created a rebound for Foudy to finish.

Jack Devine beat Petersen through traffic at 12:28 to put Charlotte back up by three goals.

The Checkers led 5-2 while each team registered 20 shots on goal through two periods.

Ben Steeves capped the scoring for Charlotte at 11:59 of the third period.

Iowa outshot Charlotte 31-24. The Wild finished 1-for-6 with the man advantage while the Checkers went 1-for-1 on the power play.

Iowa and Charlotte wrap up their weekend series at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

