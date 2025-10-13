Pitlick Scores Twice in 6-2 Loss to Rockford

Published on October 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Tyler Pitlick scored both Iowa goals as the Wild fell 6-2 at home to the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday evening.

Dillon Boucher opened the scoring for the IceHogs with a turnaround finish through Samuel Hlavaj (27 saves) 9:28 into the contest.

Oliver Moore beat Hlavaj over the blocker on an odd-man rush at 14:01 to double Rockford's advantage.

The IceHogs scored for a third time with 1:31 to play in the first period when Jamie Engelbert capitalized on a net front scramble.

Rockford led 3-0 and outshot Iowa 13-9 through 20 minutes.

Moore netted his second goal of the game on a 3-on-1 at 9:50 of the middle frame.

Pitlick put Iowa on the board 1:01 later. Following a face-off win, Ben Gleason chipped the puck in front for Ben Jones, who sent a backdoor feed for Pitlick to tap in behind Stanislav Berezhnoy (29 saves).

Connor Mylymok answered with a rebound finish at 18:05.

The Wild trailed 5-1 and were outshot 20-19 through two periods.

Pitlick found the back of the net again with a wrister over the glove of Berezhnoy 7:16 into the third period. Jones and Wyatt Newpower assisted Pitlick's second goal.

Dominic Toninato wrapped up the scoring for Rockford at 10:01 of the third.

Rockford outshot Iowa 33-31. The Wild finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the IceHogs went 1-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa travels to Bojangles Coliseum to visit the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

