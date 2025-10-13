Bridgeport's Warren Helps Defeat Belleville in 6-2 Victory

Bridgeport, CT -- The Bridgeport Islanders didn't have much time to dwell on their encouraging yet disappointing overtime loss to Providence in the home opener, as they were right back at it Sunday afternoon against the Belleville Senators. Rocky Thompson's club quickly turned the page, with a fast start and a two-goal performance from Marshall Warren powering the Islanders to a 6-2 victory for Thompson's first at the helm.

Belleville appeared eager to start stronger than they did Saturday night, when they trailed Lehigh Valley 4-0 before ultimately falling 5-2. They seemed to be doing just that, as Tyler Boucher's one-timer from between the hashes beat Parker Gahagen just 1:13 into the contest.

However, the Islanders answered quickly. Matthew Highmore's drop pass at the left circle found Warren, who sniped home his first of the season at 3:26.

Bridgeport kept Belleville's defense on its heels with four shots in 15 seconds off the ensuing faceoff, the last of which was a Cole McWard wrister from the point that beat Hunter Shepard on the glove side for his second of the young campaign at 4:41. Belleville tied it at 17:21, as Carter Yakemchuk unleashed a rocket from the right hash for the defenseman's first AHL goal.

The high-octane opening frame concluded with the Islanders' first power-play goal of the season. Joey Larson found Hunter Drew between the hashes, and he buried a backhander at 19:19 to make it 3-2.

A highly competitive middle frame set the stage for a crucial third, with both teams seeking their first win. At 12:04 of the final frame, Warren continued his red-hot start to the season with a wrister from the point that found the back of the net, his second of the night, giving Bridgeport a 4-2 lead.

Belleville pulled its netminder at the three-minute mark in hopes of a comeback, but Max Dorrington's first professional goal at 17:24 and Liam Foudy's first of the season at 19:21 dashed those hopes.

The Islanders return home next weekend for back-to-back matchups at Total Mortgage Arena, hosting the Providence Bruins on Friday, October 17, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, October 18. Both games are set for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Ticket information can be found at bridgeportislanders.com

Notables

The win marks Rocky Thompson's first as head coach of the Bridgeport Islanders.

The Islanders defeated Belleville for the first time since November 26, 2023, ending a five-game skid.

Liam Foudy extended his point streak to six games (1 G, 7 A), dating back to last season, with a goal and assist in today's game.

Marshall Warren set new career highs with two goals and three points in the contest.

Max Dorrington recorded his first professional point with a goal. The 24-year-old forward has now appeared in nine games- all with Bridgeport- and has accumulated two points.







