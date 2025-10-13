Syracuse Crunch Defeat Hershey Bears, 3-2, in Overtime

Published on October 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch left wing Wojciech Stachowiak faces off with the Hershey Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Hershey Bears, 3-2, in overtime tonight at the Giant Center.

The win marks the third consecutive year in which Syracuse begins the season with a 2-0 record and the fourth consecutive victory over Hershey at the Giant Center. The Crunch advance to 2-0-0-0 on the season and in the four-game season series with the Bears.

Almost identical to the matchup between the teams yesterday evening, the Bears were first on the board with back-to-back goals a few minutes into the second period. The Crunch tallied their first of the night later in the second period and potted the game-tying goal with 3:14 remaining in regulation before finding the back of the net in overtime.

Declan Carlile led the Crunch in scoring with one goal and one assist while six other Syracuse skaters recorded a point.

Crunch goaltender Ryan Fanti earned the win turning aside 26-of-28 shots. Garin Bjorklund stopped 23-of-26 shots in net for the Bears. Syracuse was held scoreless on three power play opportunities but went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

At the 3:23 mark of the second period, Bogdan Trineyev netted the first goal of the night on a shorthanded breakaway. Just 1:15 later, Graeme Clarke extended Hershey's lead, 2-0, as he tipped in a shot in front of the crease that came from the left point. Scott Sabourin notched his first Crunch goal with 5:08 remaining in the middle frame to cut the Syracuse deficit, 2-1. Brendan Furry fed the puck to Sabourin in the slot who took the pass off his left skate, kicked it to his blade and lifted it over the glove of Bjorklund.

Declan Carlile knotted the score, 2-2, with 3:14 remaining in regulation. He picked up a loose puck at the bottom of the right circle, turned and fired it into the net.

Just 1:17 into overtime, Jakob Pelletier skated down the left wing and dished a pass to the slot where Dominic James ripped in a one-timer to give the Crunch the victory.

The Crunch host the Rochester Americans for the team's 32nd Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on October 18 at 7 p.m.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Lucas Mercuri tallied his first pro point...Ethan Gauthier notched his first pro point...Scott Sabourin recorded his first goal with the Crunch...Dominic James has scored a goal in each of his first two pro games.

