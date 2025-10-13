Checkers Fall to Bruins 6-3

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Charlotte Checkers (1-1-0-0) dropped Sunday afternoon's game against the Providence Bruins (2-0-0-0) by a score of 6-3.

Fabian Lysell scored 1:14 into the game after being sprung on a breakaway from a pass by Matthew Poitras, giving Providence an early 1-0 lead.

Wilmer Skoog answered for the Checkers at 16:15, ripping a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro for his first goal of the season. Jack Studnicka grabbed an assist for the second straight game on the primary apple while Gracyn Sawchyn recorded his first professional point with the secondary.

Just over three minutes later, Riese Gaber pounced on a rebound, lighting the lamp in his first game since December 11, 2024, due to injury. Michael Benning and Brett Chorske started the play, and Gaber finished it around the crease.

Matej Blumel tied the game 8:12 into the second period on the power play for Providence, but Charlotte re-took the lead with a PPG of their own. Ben Steeves scored for the second straight game, sliding a shot on his backhand past DiPietro off a feed from Nolan Foote. Eamon Powell notched the secondary assist in his season debut for Charlotte.

Patrick Brown, Charlotte's former captain from 2016-19, knotted up the game 3-3 less than two minutes later. Brown beat Checkers netminder Cooper Black on the second chance after Lysell's first shot was kicked out to the near side.

Providence grabbed a 4-3 lead with a slap shot from Jonathan Aspirot that Lysell tipped in front of the net for his second of the afternoon. He capped off the game with a wrist shot in transition, adding insurance for the Bruins at 16:23, picking up his first AHL hat trick.

Alex Steeves, Ben's older brother, added an empty-net goal at 18:37.

DiPietro made 34 saves in the win for Providence, while Black made 23 saves in the loss. Charlotte went 1-for-3 on the power play, but struggled on the penalty kill, going 1-for-3.

The Checkers will host the Iowa Wild at Bojangles Entertainment Complex as part of their Home Opening Weekend on Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18.

Notes

Gaber's goal was his first since December 6, 2025 vs. Rochester ... Foote has two assists in two games so far this season ... Studnicka played parts of four seasons with the Bruins in 2017-18 as well as 2019-22 ... Skoog had three goals and one assist against Providence in the 2025 Atlantic Division Semifinals ... Colton Huard and Liam McLinskey made their season debuts for the Checkers.







