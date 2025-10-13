Penguins Pick up 4-1 Win at Lehigh Valley

Published on October 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Tristan Broz's three-point day helped lead the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at PPL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2-0-0-0) kickstarted its offense with a pair of power-play goals in the first and second periods. Broz logged both of his team's tallies in the third period to secure the Penguins their second win of opening weekend.

Aidan McDonough notched his first goal as a Penguin four minutes into the first period. Set up by swing pass from Broz on the zone entry, McDonough leaned into a heavy shot that rocketed past Phantoms rookie goalie Carson Bjarnason on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first man advantage of the day.

The Penguins cashed in on the power play again at the four-minute mark of the second frame. This time, Ryan Graves and Ville Koivunen combined to set up Avery Hayes for a strike that made it 2-0.

Lehigh Valley scored its lone goal on the power play with four minutes left before the second intermission. A chaotic scene at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's net-front eventually saw the puck swept to the high slot, where Helge Grans had a clean look to bring his team within one.

Broz reestablished the Penguins' two-goal edge by settling a rolling ruck and wiring it past Bjarnason's glove at 5:11 of the third period. Broz later put the game to bed on an empty netter with 2:01 left to play.

Filip Larsson made 26 saves in net for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while Bjarnason was also credited with 26 stops during his pro debut.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Oct. 17 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Game time for the Pens' visit to XL Center is 7:00 p.m. The Penguins' next home game is also against Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Puck drop on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's return to home ice is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

