Bears Fall 3-2 to Crunch in Overtime

Published on October 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - Bogdan Trineyev and Graeme Clarke scored, but the Hershey Bears (0-1-1-0) saw a 2-0 lead erased in regulation and fell 3-2 in overtime to the Syracuse Crunch (2-0-0-0) on Sunday evening at GIANT Center.

NOTABLES:

Bogdan Trineyev netted the first goal of the game with a shorthanded marker from Luke Toporowski and Ryan Chesley at 3:23 of the second period; Trineyev had scored one of Hershey's two shorthanded goals in the entire 2024-25 campaign.

Three offseason signings of the Washington Capitals that had been loaned to Hershey picked up their first points as Bears when Graeme Clarke redirected Calle Rosén's shot from the point at 4:38, with Sheldon Rempal earning the secondary assist.

Syracuse's Scott Sabourin cut Hershey's 2-0 lead in half at 14:52, and Declan Carlile knotted the game at 2-2 at 16:46 of the third to force the game to overtime. Dominic James scored at 1:17 of overtime to give the Crunch the win.

Syracuse has now won the last four meetings between the clubs.

Bears rookie defenseman Cam Allen made his pro debut for Hershey.

SHOTS: HER 28, SYR 26

GOALTENDING: HER - Garin Bjorklund, 23-for-26; SYR - Ryan Fanti, 26-for-28

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-4; SYR - 0-for-3

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Derek King's on if he saw improvement from Saturday night's result:

"Definitely saw it. We had a little talk with them about the turnovers and just bad puck decisions, and I thought we did a much better job [today]. Hey, you're going to make mistakes, you're going to turn the puck over, but we managed that puck really well in the neutral zone and it showed because we had a lot of chances."

King on applying his philosophy to when playing with the lead:

"We didn't want to sit back. I thought we had some good zone time too. We could have easily obviously scored some goals too. We had four or five breakaways - but even in the third period we still had some zone time where we hemmed them in and we had opportunities. Very happy with our performance."

King on his plans for the week ahead with some valuable practice time before the next slate of games:

"Well I know one thing, we're going to practice penalty shots and breakaways, that's for sure. But yeah, it's good - [they're] deserving, they get a day off and then we can have some good teaching clips from video and then we can work on some things in practice, and then just have a nice week of just feeling good about ourselves and get ready for the weekend."

Graeme Clarke on how the team performed over the weekend:

"Yesterday was a lot of new and then I think today [we] came back with a really good effort. Obviously got up 2-0, unfortunate ending there. Syracuse is a good team and I felt like, honestly, we played the better game. We had four or five breakaways - a couple different [shots] go in, it's a different story. So, can't be too upset about tonight's effort and then just have a good week of practice this week."

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Saturday's game is Penn State Health Pink the Rink Night - Join the Hershey Bears + Penn State Health, and wear pink in support of the fight against breast cancer. All fans in attendance will receive a Pink the Rink light-up wristband.







American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.