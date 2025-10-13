Lysell's Hat Trick Leads P-Bruins Past Checkers in Home Opener

Published on October 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Forward Fabian Lysell scored three goals, including two in the third period, and added an assist to lead the Providence Bruins past the Charlotte Checkers 6-3 in the home opener on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Alex Steeves posted a goal and three assists, while Matthew Poitras notched four assists. Patrick Brown and Matej Blumel also found the back of the net in the victory.

How It Happened

1:14 into the first frame, Lysell scored on a breakaway with a wrist shot past the blocker of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Poitras and Steeves received the assists.

Jack Studnicka dropped the puck for Wilmer Skoog in the right circle, where he turned and chipped a shot into the upper-left corner of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 3:45 remaining in the first period.

Riese Gaber collected a rebound in the crease and poked it across the goal line to give the Checkers a 2-1 lead with 31 seconds to play in the first frame.

While on the power play, Blumel walked the puck into the slot and fired a wrist shot past the glove of the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2 with 11:47 left in the second period. Georgii Merkulov and Steeves were credited with assists.

Ben Steeves' backhand shot from the low slot slipped inside the right post for a power play goal, giving the Checkers a 3-2 lead with 6:23 remaining in the second period.

Brown tucked in a rebound on the backhand from the right post for a power play goal, tying the game at 3-3 with 4:37 to play in the second frame. Lysell and Dans Locmelis received assists.

From just above the crease, Lysell redirected a Jonathan Aspirot blast from the point into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 4-3 lead with 15:05 left in the third period. Poitras was credited with a secondary assist.

Lysell collected a drop pass in the slot and fired a snap shot past the blocker of the goaltender for his third goal of the game, extending the Providence lead to 5-3 with 3:37 remaining in the third period. Poitras and Steeves were credited with assists.

Steeves scored on the empty net with 1:22 to play. Poitras received an assist.

Stats

Lysell's hat trick was the first of his professional career.

Poitras' four points tied a career best.

Blumel has tallies in back-to-back games to start the season.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 34 of 37 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 29 shots.

The power play went 2-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, October 17 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







