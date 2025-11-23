P-Bruins Fall to Penguins
Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 34 shots in the Providence Bruins 1-0 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
How It Happened
Rutger McGroarty rushed the puck shorthanded and beat the defender with speed before deking the goaltender and tucking the puck in on the forehand to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead with 12:12 remaining in the first period.
Stats
DiPietro stopped 34 of 35 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 27 shots.
The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.
The P-Bruins fall to 13-3-0-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, November 26 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
