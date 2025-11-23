P-Bruins Fall to Penguins

Providence, RI - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 34 shots in the Providence Bruins 1-0 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Rutger McGroarty rushed the puck shorthanded and beat the defender with speed before deking the goaltender and tucking the puck in on the forehand to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead with 12:12 remaining in the first period.

DiPietro stopped 34 of 35 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 27 shots.

The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The P-Bruins fall to 13-3-0-0.

The Providence Bruins travel to the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, November 26 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

