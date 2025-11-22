Senators Fall 7-2 against the Rocket

Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators defenceman Cameron Crotty (right) vs. the Laval Rocket

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Laval Rocket) Belleville Senators defenceman Cameron Crotty (right) vs. the Laval Rocket(Belleville Senators, Credit: Laval Rocket)

BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Senators finished up their back-to-back matchup against the Laval Rocket, losing 7-2.

The passion from last night's overtime finish carried over, as the Rocket's teddy bear toss began early at Place Bell. Heavy pressure from the Rocket created multiple chances, as Owen Beck and Adam Engstrom helped set up David Reinbacher for his second goal in two games to give Laval a 1-0 lead. After a brief stoppage the Sentaors would answer right back. Dennis Gilbert in his first game for Belleville would send Philippe Daoust into the Laval zone, beating Jacob Fowler and evening the game at 1-1.

Period two saw more rough play though the Rocket would yet again score the first goal of the frame. A pressing Rocket attack by Owen Beck and Marc Del Gaizo created a rebound for Filip Mesar who would beat Jackson Parsons and make it 2-1. Laval's momentum continued as they extended their lead on the night. Adam Engstrom netted his fifth of the season, with Xavier Simoneau and Will Dineen picking up assists to push the game to 3-1. However, the Senators did not go quietly to close out the middle twenty minutes. Carter Yakemchuk and Philippe Daoust assisted on Wyatt Bongiovanni's goal, breaking his four-game goalless streak and cutting the lead to 3-2.

The third period saw Laval maintain a steady push, capitalizing on the power play. Sean Farrell scored his third of the season, with Engstrom adding his third point of the game, to regain a two-goal lead. The Rocket's push continued less than a minute later. Filip Mesar and Laurent Dauphin helped generate a shot for David Reinbacher, giving him his second of the game and a 5-2 lead. A couple of minutes later, on the power play, Laval added another goal courtesy of Sean Farrell's second of the night, aided by Engstrom and Beck, to make it 6-2. Just under three minutes later, the Rocket were not done, as Farrell and Engstrom set up William Trudeau for his second goal of the season, extending the lead to 7-2.

Belleville will meet back up with Laval for another back-to-back this time at home on December 5th for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop inside CAA Arena.

The Senators will move on as they travel to Manitoba to face the Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) and start another back-to-back matchup on November 25th at Canada life Place for an 11:30 a.m. ET start.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni scored, breaking his four-game goalless streak

#10 Philippe Daoust scored, giving him four goals on the season

#13 Xavier Bourgault had four shots on net

#26 Carter Yakemchuk is now on a four-game point streak with an assist

#48 Dennis Gilbert got his first point as a Belleville Senator with a assist

Images from this story







