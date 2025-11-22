Bears Acquire Defenseman Garrett Pyke from Colorado

Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have acquired defenseman Garrett Pyke from the Colorado Eagles in exchange for forward Luke Toporowski. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Pyke, 26, has skated in 13 games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, scoring seven points (3g, 4a). He will join Hershey's roster and wear #22.

The 6'0", 193-pound rearguard played in 29 games with the Eagles in the AHL last season in his rookie campaign, logging two assists. He also skated in 19 games with Utah in 2024-25, posting 13 points (2g, 11a).

Pyke finished his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota in 2023-24, scoring a career-best 25 points (3g, 22a) for the Fighting Hawks after previously skating in four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. He was the captain of the club in 2022-23, and in his five NCAA seasons, he scored 66 points (11g, 55a) in 122 games.

Prior to his time in college, Pyke won an Ontario Junior Hockey League title with the Oakville Blades in 2018-19, leading all OJHL defenders in scoring with 56 points during the regular season and earning First All-Star Team honors.

Toporowski, 24, appeared in five games with Hershey, posting one assist.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they face the Cleveland Monsters tonight at 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Hershey returns home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for its traditional Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. All fans in attendance that night are welcome to participate in the postgame Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot on ice.







