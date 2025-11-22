Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Leads Tucson Past Colorado

Loveland, CO - After dropping Friday's series opener, the Roadrunners (6-6-2-0) responded with a 3-0 shutout win over the Colorado Eagles (12-3-0-1) on Saturday to earn a weekend split at Blue FCU Arena. Goaltender Jaxson Stauber turned aside all 32 shots he faced for his first win - and first shutout - of the season.

Defenseman Max Szuber led the offense with the first multi-goal game of his career, while Owen Allard notched his first career game-winning goal and first multi-point night with a goal and an assist. Maveric Lamoureux added an assist for the second straight game.

Following a scoreless opening frame, Allard and Szuber struck 3:05 apart in the second period. Allard opened the scoring on a breakaway at 5:36, then set up Szuber's first of the night at 8:41, with Lamoureux collecting the secondary assist.

Szuber sealed the win late, sending a 200-foot shot into the empty net with 3:36 remaining.

Defenseman Robbie Russo also reached a milestone, skating in his 650th career AHL game.

NOTABLES

Tucson remains undefeated when leading after two periods (4-0).

The win marked Tucson's second shutout of the season and first since Matthew Villalta's 19-save performance at Iowa on Nov. 1.

The shutout was the third of Jaxson Stauber's AHL career and came in his 75th AHL game.

It was Stauber's first shutout with Tucson and his first in the AHL since April 12, 2024, with Rockford. His most recent pro shutout was his first career NHL shutout with Utah on Nov. 30, 2024, against Vegas-also the first in Utah's franchise history.

Stauber's 32 saves were both a season-high and the most he has made in any of his AHL shutouts.

The Roadrunners earned their first win of the season when being outshot by their opponent.

Szuber now leads all Roadrunners defensemen in goals (3) and is tied for first in points (8) among Tucson blueliners with Artem Duda and Scott Perunovich.

With his two-point night, Szuber logged his third multi-point game of the season - most among Roadrunners defensemen - and is tied for the second-most on the team with Daniil But and Austin Poganski.

Szuber is now tied for the second-most second-period goals on the team (2) with Sammy Walker.

Maveric Lamoureux tallied his sixth assist of the season, tied for the fourth-most on the team. Four of those assists have come in the last five games dating back to Nov. 2 at Iowa.

Roadrunners rookie Owen Allard scores his second career goal, which also became his first AHL game-winning goal. (Colorado Eagles)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Colorado opened the night with an early power play after a delay-of-game penalty against Tucson just 2:32 in, but Stauber set the tone with a kick save on Ivan Ivan from point-blank range to keep things scoreless.

Tucson earned its first man advantage at 6:08 when Tristen Nielsen was called for slashing. The Roadrunners generated their best look of the period on the power play as Kevin Rooney nearly jammed in a rebound off a Szuber point shot, but Eagles netminder Isak Posch turned it aside.

Stauber continued his strong start and flashed the pad again on a clean look from Colorado's Jake Wise in the low slot with under six minutes remaining. The Tucson netminder stopped all 11 shots he faced in the period.

With 1:10 left, offsetting minors to Tucson's Ben McCartney (interference) and Colorado's T.J. Tynan (holding) opened up the game's pace during four-on-four play in the winding seconds of the period. However, neither side converted before the horn, sending the game into intermission still tied 0-0.

SECOND PERIOD

Early in the frame, Nielsen had another dangerous scoring chance and teed up a one-timer from the low right circle, but Stauber tracked the puck with his glove to keep the Eagles off the board less than two minutes in.

Tucson responded immediately on the next shift when Miko Matikka snapped a one-timer from the slot, but Posch swallowed the chance to preserve the scoreless tie.

Colorado returned to the power play on the ensuing whistle at 3:15, and Stauber again delivered on the penalty kill - this time shutting down Jason Polin's net-front rebound attempt to keep the Eagles 0-for-2.

Moments after the kill, Tucson broke through. Allard won a puck battle against Ronnie Attard at center ice and raced in alone on a breakaway, picking the corner with a wrister to give the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead at 5:36.

The Roadrunners doubled their lead just over three minutes later. Szuber walked uncontested down the left side after taking a feed from Allard and ripped a wrister from inside the circle to put Tucson up 2-0 at 8:41.

A late tripping call against Colorado gave Tucson a chance to extend the lead, and Rooney nearly converted on a one-timer from the left circle. But Posch slid across to make a blocker save to keep the Eagles within two heading into the third.

THIRD PERIOD

The Roadrunners came out aggressive to start the third and generated the first four shots through the opening three minutes.

Colorado produced its first dangerous look of the period just before the seven-minute mark, but Stauber denied Nielsen on a two-on-one to keep his shutout intact.

Stauber delivered again just past the midway point, sprawling to stop Tynan's wrister from the slot. At the end of the sequence, Colorado's Jack Ahcan was called for holding, giving Tucson its third power play with 9:43 remaining.

Though the Roadrunners couldn't convert, the man advantage allowed them to maintain possession and drain valuable time.

Colorado made its strongest push over the final five minutes and controlled possession down the stretch, but the Eagles were still unable to solve Stauber. With 4:32 left, the Tucson netminder came up with a big butterfly stop on Jayson Megna's uncontested slap shot from the point.

After the ensuing whistle, the Eagles pulled their goaltender, but Szuber sealed it moments later, sending a 200-foot shot from the goal line into the empty net to make it 3-0 Tucson with 3:36 to play.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners return to Tucson Arena next weekend for a second straight two-game series against the Colorado Eagles. Game 1 is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. AZT, followed by a Sunday matinee matchup at 4 p.m. AZT.

Fans can listen to Saturday's game on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, with both games available to watch on AHLtv on FloHockey. Sunday's radio broadcast will air on KXEW 1600 AM and the iHeartRadio app.

Tickets for both games are available.







