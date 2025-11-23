Eagles Suffer 3-1 Setback at Tucson
Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
TUCSON, AZ - Colorado forward Ivan Ivan scored the Eagles lone goal, as Tucson forwards Julien, Lutz, Michael Kunc and Ben McCartney all the lit the lamp, leading the Roadrunners to a 3-1 victory. Tucson goaltender Jaxson Stauber collected his second-consecutive win in net, making 21 saves on 22 shots. Trent Miner suffered his first loss of the season, allowing two goals on 29 shots.
Tucson would jump on the scoreboard when Lutz skated through the right-wing circle before feeding a backhander past Miner, putting the Roadrunners up 1-0 just 2:58 into the contest.
Colorado would generate a quick response, as just 2:03 later Ivan stuffed home his own rebound from the top of the crease, tying the score at 1-1.
After killing off an Eagles power play, Tucson would jump back on top when Kunc tracked down a rebound in the low slot and smacked it into the back of the net, giving the Roadrunners a 2-1 edge with 2:25 remaining in the first period.
The second period would see the two goaltenders hold serve, as Colorado was outshot 12-9, but the two teams headed for the second intermission with Tucson still enjoying a 2-1 advantage.
Colorado would be forced to kill off three Roadrunner power plays in the third period, but would do so successfully. Still trailing by just one goal, the Eagles would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker in the closing minutes of the contest. However, it would be Tucson who would capitalize on the vacant cage, as McCartney tacked on an empty-netter with 50 seconds remaining in the game.
Colorado finished the night going 0-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, November 23rd at 4:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to Colora-doEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025
- Condors Fall in Overtime, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Start Homestand With Win Over Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls' Streak Ends With Loss To Wranglers - San Diego Gulls
- Admirals Dropped by Silver Knights - Milwaukee Admirals
- Eagles Suffer 3-1 Setback at Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Mitchell Nets Overtime Game-Winner, Griffins Top Charlotte, 2-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Texas Takes Down Rockford in 5-2 Victory - Texas Stars
- Win Streak Snapped for Bears in 5-3 Loss to Monsters - Hershey Bears
- Big Time Barons Put up 5-3 Win Over Bears in Front of 12,482 Fans - Cleveland Monsters
- McGroarty, Blomqvist Lead Penguins Past Bruins, 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Hold off Comets to Get Back in Win Column - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Fall to Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Pick up Point in 2-1 OT Loss in Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Drop Road Contest to Crunch, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Another Rally for Exciting Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Overcome Two-Goal Deficit, Edged by Amerks 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Surrender Three Third Period Goals, Lose 3-2 to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Take Sixth Straight by Holding off Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Four-Goal First Period Dooms Iowa in 7-2 Loss at Toronto - Iowa Wild
- Senators Fall 7-2 against the Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Drop 3-2 Decision to Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Leads Tucson Past Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Acquire Forward Luke Toporowski in Trade with Hershey - Colorado Eagles
- Texas Recalls Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Road Trip Continues at Wolf Pack - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall D Logan Mailloux from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Acquire Defenseman Garrett Pyke from Colorado - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors V Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Eagles Suffer 3-1 Setback at Tucson
- Eagles Acquire Forward Luke Toporowski in Trade with Hershey
- Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Drives Roadrunners to 3-0 Win Over Colorado
- Offense Heats Up In Eagles' 6-2 Victory Over Tucson
- Colorado Rallies for 3-2 Shootout WinOver Canucks