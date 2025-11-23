Eagles Suffer 3-1 Setback at Tucson

Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON, AZ - Colorado forward Ivan Ivan scored the Eagles lone goal, as Tucson forwards Julien, Lutz, Michael Kunc and Ben McCartney all the lit the lamp, leading the Roadrunners to a 3-1 victory. Tucson goaltender Jaxson Stauber collected his second-consecutive win in net, making 21 saves on 22 shots. Trent Miner suffered his first loss of the season, allowing two goals on 29 shots.

Tucson would jump on the scoreboard when Lutz skated through the right-wing circle before feeding a backhander past Miner, putting the Roadrunners up 1-0 just 2:58 into the contest.

Colorado would generate a quick response, as just 2:03 later Ivan stuffed home his own rebound from the top of the crease, tying the score at 1-1.

After killing off an Eagles power play, Tucson would jump back on top when Kunc tracked down a rebound in the low slot and smacked it into the back of the net, giving the Roadrunners a 2-1 edge with 2:25 remaining in the first period.

The second period would see the two goaltenders hold serve, as Colorado was outshot 12-9, but the two teams headed for the second intermission with Tucson still enjoying a 2-1 advantage.

Colorado would be forced to kill off three Roadrunner power plays in the third period, but would do so successfully. Still trailing by just one goal, the Eagles would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker in the closing minutes of the contest. However, it would be Tucson who would capitalize on the vacant cage, as McCartney tacked on an empty-netter with 50 seconds remaining in the game.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, November 23rd at 4:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona.







