Condors Fall in Overtime, 3-2
Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (7-6-4, 18pts) led 2-0 after one, but could not put away the Ontario Reign (10-6-1, 21pts) and fell 3-2 in overtime on Saturday in front of 5,013 at Dignity Health Arena.
Riley Stillman (2nd) wired a point shot to give the Condors a 1-0 lead with under seven minutes left in the first period. It was his first goal since opening night. Then, with under two minutes left in the opening frame, Max Jones (3rd) knocked down a clearing attempt and did the rest to make it 2-0.
Ontario scored twice in the second period to tie the game at 2-2 after 40 minutes. Ethan Keppen picked up his first fighting major of the season.
After a scoreless third period, Ontario got the extra point with a breakaway goal from Jared Wright at 2:53 of the extra session. The Condors fell to 1-4 in overtime this season.
Bakersfield remained unbeaten in regulation at 6-0-1. They are the final team in the league without a home regulation loss.
Isaac Howard's assist gave him seven points (2g-5a) in four games. Josh Samanski's assist gave him seven points (3g-4a) in seven games.
UP NEXT
Teddy Bear Toss is a week from tonight presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180, and Three-Way Chevrolet. (click here for tickets)
