Big Time Barons Put up 5-3 Win Over Bears in Front of 12,482 Fans

Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hershey Bears (10-5-1-0) 5-3 on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 5-4-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Hudson Fasching opened the scoring at 4:06 of the first period with helpers from Jack Williams and Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm putting the Monsters ahead 1-0. Jordan Dumais converted on the power play at 7:49 off feeds from Mikael Pyyhtiä and Luca Pinelli sending Cleveland to the first intermission leading 2-0. A back-and-forth transpired in the middle frame beginning with a goal from Pyyhtiä at 2:37 assisted by Pinelli and Hunter McKown followed by a Hershey marker from Ivan Miroshnichenko at 5:48. The Bears added a tally from Ilya Protas at 10:11, but Williams quickly responded with a goal at 10:24 assisted by Justin Pearson. Hershey had the last word of the second period with a marker from Bogdan Trineyev at 17:10 leaving the Monsters ahead 4-3 after 40 minutes. Pinelli added a power-play goal at 7:55 of the third period with helpers from Dumais and Luca Del Bel Belluz bringing the final score to 5-3.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 20 saves for the win while Hershey's Garin Bjorklund made 23 saves in defeat.

The Monsters will travel to visit the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, November 26, at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 2 1 - - 5

HER 0 3 0 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 2/5 1/1 9 min / 3 inf

HER 23 0/1 3/5 17 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov W 20 3 3-4-2

HER Bjorklund L 23 5 4-2-1

Cleveland Record: 5-4-3-1, 6th North Division

Hershey Record: 10-5-1-0, 4th Atlantic Division







