Checkers Pick up Point in 2-1 OT Loss in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Charlotte Checkers (9-4-2-0) picked up a point but fell 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night in Grand Rapids against the Griffins (12-1-0-1) at Van Andel Arena.

Following a goalless first period, Wilmer Skoog broke the ice at 15:23 of the middle stanza. Skoog's team-leading seventh goal of the year came at even strength, right after Charlotte's first power play expired. Mike Benning and Kai Schwindt recorded assists on Skoog's tally.

Gabriel Seger tied the game for Grand Rapids at 15:04 of the third period, forcing overtime. Ian Mitchell scored the game-winning goal 1:19 into the extra session for Grand Rapids. Kirill Gerasimyuk stopped 26 of 28 shots for Charlotte in his third career AHL start. Carter Gylander made 28 saves in the win.

NOTES

Charlotte's five-game winning streak was snapped, but their point streak extended to six games with the result The Checkers secured seven points out of a possible eight on their four-game road trip (3-0-1-0) ... MacKenzie Entwistle played in his 100th AHL game on Saturday Benning extended his point streak to four games with his assist on Skoog's goal ... Charlotte's penalty kill went 1-for-1 while their power play was 0-for-1 Marek Alscher, Mitch Vande Sompel, Eamon Powell, Mikulas Hovorka, Ryan McAllister, Anton Lundmark, Tyler Motte and Jack Studnicka were scratched for Charlotte.







