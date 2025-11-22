Texas Recalls Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk from Idaho

Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club recalled defenseman Aidan Hreschuk from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Hreschuk, 22, had five assists in 16 games for the Steelheads to start the season after signing an AHL contract with Texas on Sept. 4. The rookie defenseman previously spent four seasons at Boston College, where he totaled 38 points (6-32- 38) in 146 games. He helped the Eagles claim the Hockey East regular season title each of the last two years, and contributed to the team's conference tournament championship in 2023-24 as a junior.

The Long Beach, California native was originally selected by Carolina in the third round (94th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Stars continue a four-game homestand with the second game of a weekend series against the Rockford IceHogs tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

