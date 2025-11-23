Roadrunners Start Homestand With Win Over Eagles
Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
The Tucson Roadrunners (7-6-2-0) opened their five-game homestand with a 3-1 win over the division-leading Colorado Eagles (12-4-0-1) on Saturday night at Tucson Arena. Jaxson Stauber stopped 21 shots to earn his second straight victory.
Julian Lutz put Tucson on the board just 2:58 into the first period before Colorado answered quickly with a goal from Ivan Ivan. Michal Kunc restored the lead at 17:35 with a rebound finish on a two-on-one rush, which stood as the game-winner. Ben McCartney added an empty-netter in the final minute to secure the win and collect his fifth of the season.
American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025
- Condors Fall in Overtime, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Start Homestand With Win Over Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls' Streak Ends With Loss To Wranglers - San Diego Gulls
- Admirals Dropped by Silver Knights - Milwaukee Admirals
- Eagles Suffer 3-1 Setback at Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Mitchell Nets Overtime Game-Winner, Griffins Top Charlotte, 2-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Texas Takes Down Rockford in 5-2 Victory - Texas Stars
- Win Streak Snapped for Bears in 5-3 Loss to Monsters - Hershey Bears
- Big Time Barons Put up 5-3 Win Over Bears in Front of 12,482 Fans - Cleveland Monsters
- McGroarty, Blomqvist Lead Penguins Past Bruins, 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Hold off Comets to Get Back in Win Column - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Fall to Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Pick up Point in 2-1 OT Loss in Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Drop Road Contest to Crunch, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Another Rally for Exciting Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Overcome Two-Goal Deficit, Edged by Amerks 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Surrender Three Third Period Goals, Lose 3-2 to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Take Sixth Straight by Holding off Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Four-Goal First Period Dooms Iowa in 7-2 Loss at Toronto - Iowa Wild
- Senators Fall 7-2 against the Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Drop 3-2 Decision to Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Leads Tucson Past Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Acquire Forward Luke Toporowski in Trade with Hershey - Colorado Eagles
- Texas Recalls Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Road Trip Continues at Wolf Pack - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall D Logan Mailloux from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Acquire Defenseman Garrett Pyke from Colorado - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors V Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Roadrunners Start Homestand With Win Over Eagles
- Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Leads Tucson Past Colorado
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles
- Hebig Nets Two as Roadrunners Drop Series Opener in Colorado
- Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Leads Tucson Past Colorado