Roadrunners Start Homestand With Win Over Eagles

Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







The Tucson Roadrunners (7-6-2-0) opened their five-game homestand with a 3-1 win over the division-leading Colorado Eagles (12-4-0-1) on Saturday night at Tucson Arena. Jaxson Stauber stopped 21 shots to earn his second straight victory.

Julian Lutz put Tucson on the board just 2:58 into the first period before Colorado answered quickly with a goal from Ivan Ivan. Michal Kunc restored the lead at 17:35 with a rebound finish on a two-on-one rush, which stood as the game-winner. Ben McCartney added an empty-netter in the final minute to secure the win and collect his fifth of the season.







