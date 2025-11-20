Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles

Game 1: Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. AZT, Blue FCU Arena

Game 2: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. AZT, Blue FCU Arena

Broadcast Info

Friday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Saturday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Officials

Friday - Referees: #49 Riley Brace, #5 Jacob Hicks | Linespeople: #70 Dylan Blujus, #53 Erik Contino | Supervisor: Chris Edwards

Saturday - Referees: #49 Riley Brace, #5 Jacob Hicks | Linespeople: #70 Dylan Blujus, #24 Eric McDonald | Supervisor: Chris Edwards

Loveland, CO - The Tucson Roadrunners (5-5-2-0) travel to Loveland, Colorado, to open a weekend series against the league-leading Colorado Eagles (11-2-0-1) at Blue FCU Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. AZT on both Friday and Saturday.

This weekend marks the first two of four consecutive meetings between the Pacific Division rivals, and the first of eight total matchups this season. The Eagles will visit Tucson Arena on November 22 and 23.

The Roadrunners went 2-5-1-0 against the reigning Pacific Division champions last season, with one of those wins coming in the regular-season finale - a 7-4 victory on April 19 that clinched Tucson's berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Tucson enters the series 4-3-1-0 against Pacific opponents and has earned points in three of its last four games. The Roadrunners are 2-1-1-0 on the road this season, earning points in three of four away contests, and are unbeaten in road series openers with points in back-to-back road games entering the weekend.

The Roadrunners are coming off a thrilling comeback 4-3 overtime victory over Coachella Valley last Saturday at Tucson Arena. Rookie Daniil But recorded his first career AHL hat trick, scoring twice on the power play before netting the game-winner 1:30 into overtime. Ryan McGregor tied the game 3-3 with 2:45 left in regulation, while Ty Tullio earned his first point of the season with an assist on the play. Michal Kunc recorded his first multi-point game of the year with two assists in the win.

Colorado, meanwhile, swept a two-game home series against the Abbotsford Canucks last weekend and enters the matchup riding a seven-game point streak (6-0-0-1). The Eagles haven't lost in regulation since October 25 (4-0 vs. Rockford).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

DANIIL DEALING

Rookie forward Daniil But continues to light up the AHL after recording his first career hat trick in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against Coachella Valley. The 20-year-old leads all league rookies in goals (7) and is tied for the rookie points lead (13). He also ranks seventh in the AHL in goals and 11th in points overall.

But enters the weekend on a four-game point streak with eight points (4g, 4a) in that stretch, leading the AHL in both goals and points for the month of November. Saturday marked his 12th career AHL game, and he's already posted one hat trick, two multi-goal games, and three multi-point performances-both team highs.

STEADY BENNY

Forward Ben McCartney stays hot heading into the weekend with points in four straight games (1g, 3a) since Nov. 1-his second streak of four games or more this season. The 23-year-old opened the year on a five-game, seven-point run (3g, 4a), the longest by a Roadrunner so far this season.

McCartney's assist on Saturday moved him into fifth place on Tucson's all-time scoring list with 121 points, passing Jan Jenik. He's now just three points shy of tying Lane Pederson (124) for fourth in franchise history. With 11 points (4g, 7a) through 12 games, McCartney ranks among the team leaders in every major category: second in points, third in assists, and fourth in goals.

GLOVES COME OFF

Tucson showcased its physicality in Saturday's win over Coachella Valley, recording a season-high three fights as Kevin Connauton, Julian Lutz and Maveric Lamoureux each dropped the gloves for the first time this season. The team's toughness helped swing momentum, with Tucson scoring a goal within five minutes after two of the three bouts.

After the Firebirds scored twice in 40 seconds during the first period, Connauton squared off with Ian McKinnon to ignite the bench, and Daniil But found the back of the net just 2:08 later. Lutz fought Caden Price midway through the second, followed by Lamoureux's tilt with Ville Ottavainen four minutes later. But then scored his second power-play goal 4:43 after Lamoureux's fight to fully take back the momentum from Coachella Valley once again.

Despite those tilts, discipline has been a growing strength for Tucson as the season has unfolded. After giving up 10 power-play opportunities to Ontario and Calgary and 11 to Bakersfield, the Roadrunners allowed just six to Manitoba, five to Iowa, and four to Coachella Valley, including only one in Saturday's series finale. That lone minor marked the fewest power plays Tucson has allowed in a game this season, and the team's penalty kill has now stopped nine consecutive opportunities across the last four games.

Numbers to Know:

1 - Several Roadrunners enter the weekend on the cusp of major career and franchise milestones:

Andrew Agozzino is one game away from 800 career AHL games.

Robbie Russo is one game shy of 650 career AHL contests and needs one assist to tie Michael Carcone for 3rd all-time in franchise history (81).

Sammy Walker is one game from 200 career AHL games.

Cameron Hebig needs one goal to tie Michael Carcone for 2nd all-time in franchise goals (70) and is three assists shy of 100 career AHL helpers.

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey and can be heard live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage for both matchups begins at 6:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by David Mooradian.







