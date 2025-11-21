Wolves Tipped by Moose 2-1

Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves opened a five-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Thursday night in Winnipeg.

Evan Vierling scored but that was the only offense the Wolves could muster as they saw their five-game points streak come to an end. Isaak Phillips had a goal and an assist to propel the Moose to their fifth win in a row.

Manitoba got on the board first when Phillips tallied just 2 minutes, 10 seconds into the opening period.

Vierling knotted the score at 1-1 late in the first when the forward pounced on a loose puck in front following a shot from Felix Unger Sorum and tucked a backhander past Moose netminder Thomas Milic. Bryce Mongomery and Unger Sorum earned assists on Vierling's sixth goal of the season.

The only marker in the second period came off the stick of the Moose's Danny Zhilkin and Manitoba took a 2-1 advantage into the third.

The Wolves pressed the play throughout the third, holding a 13-0 shot advantage, but couldn't pot the equalizer.

Cayden Primeau (21 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Milic (28 saves) earned the win for the Moose.

Chicago fell to 7-5-3-0 on the season while Manitoba stands at 8-6-2-0.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Manitoba to take on the Moose on Saturday (2 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.