Barons Fall Short in 5-2 Loss to Bears

Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears (10-4-1-0) 5-2 on Thursday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 4-4-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Bears started the scoring with a goal from Ivan Miroshnichenko at 4:54 and power-play tallies from Spencer Smallman at 10:18 and Ilya Protas at 12:07 of the first period. Justin Pearson responded with a marker at 18:00 with a helper from James Malatesta cutting Cleveland's deficit to 3-1 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless middle frame, Bogdan Trineyev recorded a goal at 7:04 of the third period pushing the score to 4-1. Luca Pinelli notched a tally at 8:53 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Roman Ahcan, but Andrew Cristall scored an empty-net goal at 16:59 bringing the final score to 5-2.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 24 saves in defeat while Hershey's Clay Stevenson made 32 saves for the win.

The Monsters will host the Hershey Bears on Saturday, November 22, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena for another throwback Cleveland Barons Night. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland's 43, WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 - - 2

HER 3 0 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 34 0/3 1/3 13 min / 5 inf

HER 29 2/3 3/3 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov L 24 4 2-4-2

HER Stevenson W 32 2 6-3-0

Cleveland Record: 4-4-3-1, 6th North Division

Hershey Record: 10-4-1-0, 4th Atlantic Division







