Pregame Acrisure Arena Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Added to Season of Giving Celebration

Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - 'Tis the Season to Give Back! The Coachella Valley Firebirds along with Acrisure Arena, the Berger Foundation Iceplex, the One Valley Foundation, NBC Palm Springs, and FIND Regional Food Bank have partnered for this year's annual Holiday Tree Lighting apart of the Season of Giving.

Join us before this Friday night's game for our annual holiday tree lighting on the Plaza at Acrisure Arena. One of the largest on display in the Coachella Valley, the tree serves as a community-driven centerpiece for the holiday season. Open to all fans attending the Firebirds game, the celebration invites families, friends, and neighbors to come together for a vibrant kickoff to the holidays.

DJ Mod Girl will spin a festive pre-game set as fans gather for the countdown, creating a high-energy atmosphere leading up to the moment the tree comes to life. There will also be photo ops, activities, and much more to get all fans into the holiday spirit.

Schedule of Events

5:00 p.m. - DJ Mod Girl Performance & Santa Claus Photo Op

5:30 p.m. - Tree Lighting Ceremony Begins

5:30 p.m. - Happy Hour at the Oasis Begins

6:00 p.m. - Doors Open

7:00 p.m. - Puck Drop vs. San Diego

(all outdoor activities are weather permitting)

Following the ceremony, gates to the Oasis open for fans to enjoy Happy Hour, featuring $5 beer and $10 wine specials, pocket-friendly food and drink specials, and more!

The third annual Season of Giving Canned Food Drive will continue across all Firebirds games, Acrisure Arena, and Berger Foundation Iceplex events through Friday, December 19th for the Firebirds' annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food items including fruits, vegetables, beans, fish, soups, and stews during all Firebirds home games in November and December including The Acrisure Series on November 25-28, Gabby's Dollhouse on December 6th, and more! Fans can also donate at the Berger Foundation Iceplex Welcome Center daily.

"Community is at the core of who we are in the Coachella Valley," said Kate Spates, Executive Director of the One Valley Foundation. "We're asking Firebirds fans and our entire community to step up - whether by making a donation or volunteering their time with FIND Regional Food Bank. Every act of support helps ensure our neighbors can enjoy a warm holiday meal. When we come together, we make a real, lasting impact for everyone across the Valley."

One Valley Foundation, in partnership with FIND Regional Food Bank, want to help fight hunger in the Coachella Valley this holiday season. Supporting key community organizations like FIND Regional Food Bank is at the heart of One Valley Foundation's mission, and you can help us support FIND's mission of ending hunger by gifting a holiday meal this holiday.

"Over the past three months, FIND has seen a 30% increase in demand at its Community Mobile Markets", said Debbie Espinosa, President and CEO of FIND Regional Food Bank. "The shutdown's ripple effect is already being felt throughout the region as the community's food insecure individuals and families brace for delays in CalFresh support. FIND is ramping up food distributions and strengthening its partnerships to meet this urgent need."

FIND Regional Food Bank is calling on the community to help meet the growing demand for food assistance across the Coachella Valley. As little as $1 makes a difference, providing up to four meals for families in need. Community members are encouraged to contribute at findfoodbank.org/donate. Those looking to make an impact through service can also volunteer at FIND's warehouse, where teams help pack and sort food for emergency distributions and CalFresh Interruption Boxes. Volunteer sign-ups are available at findfoodbank.org/volunteer.

Fans who donated canned food items will receive a raffle ticket at the donation bin for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Winning numbers will be announced at the Firebirds game on Wednesday, December 27th. Prize packs include:

Prize #1 - Fuego Fan Pack:

Fuego Backpack

Fuego Autographed Puck

Fuego Jersey

Prize #2 - Firebirds Night Out:

Faceoff Four Pack (Four Tickets, Four Hot Dogs, Four Sodas/Waters/Topo Chicos)

Four Firebirds T-Shirts

Four Firebirds Hats

Prize #3 - Autograph Fan Pack:

Autographed Jersey

Autographed Stick

Autographed Puck

Additional prizes include tickets to upcoming Acrisure Arena events and limited-edition swag items. Fans who donate at the Iceplex will receive a FREE skate rental valid for a public skate session. For more information, visit CVFirebirds.com.

Tickets are on sale now for this Friday, November 21st against the San Diego Gulls. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

Fans are encouraged to secure $20 parking by purchasing in advance through the ParkWhiz app. Parking rates will increase on the day of the game.







