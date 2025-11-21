Pregame Acrisure Arena Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Added to Season of Giving Celebration
Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - 'Tis the Season to Give Back! The Coachella Valley Firebirds along with Acrisure Arena, the Berger Foundation Iceplex, the One Valley Foundation, NBC Palm Springs, and FIND Regional Food Bank have partnered for this year's annual Holiday Tree Lighting apart of the Season of Giving.
Join us before this Friday night's game for our annual holiday tree lighting on the Plaza at Acrisure Arena. One of the largest on display in the Coachella Valley, the tree serves as a community-driven centerpiece for the holiday season. Open to all fans attending the Firebirds game, the celebration invites families, friends, and neighbors to come together for a vibrant kickoff to the holidays.
DJ Mod Girl will spin a festive pre-game set as fans gather for the countdown, creating a high-energy atmosphere leading up to the moment the tree comes to life. There will also be photo ops, activities, and much more to get all fans into the holiday spirit.
Schedule of Events
5:00 p.m. - DJ Mod Girl Performance & Santa Claus Photo Op
5:30 p.m. - Tree Lighting Ceremony Begins
5:30 p.m. - Happy Hour at the Oasis Begins
6:00 p.m. - Doors Open
7:00 p.m. - Puck Drop vs. San Diego
(all outdoor activities are weather permitting)
Following the ceremony, gates to the Oasis open for fans to enjoy Happy Hour, featuring $5 beer and $10 wine specials, pocket-friendly food and drink specials, and more!
The third annual Season of Giving Canned Food Drive will continue across all Firebirds games, Acrisure Arena, and Berger Foundation Iceplex events through Friday, December 19th for the Firebirds' annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food items including fruits, vegetables, beans, fish, soups, and stews during all Firebirds home games in November and December including The Acrisure Series on November 25-28, Gabby's Dollhouse on December 6th, and more! Fans can also donate at the Berger Foundation Iceplex Welcome Center daily.
Fans are encouraged to bring canned food items including fruits, vegetables, beans, fish, soups, and stews during all Firebirds home games in November and December including The Acrisure Series on November 25-28, Gabby's Dollhouse on December 6th, and more! Fans can also donate at the Berger Foundation Iceplex Welcome Center daily.
"Community is at the core of who we are in the Coachella Valley," said Kate Spates, Executive Director of the One Valley Foundation. "We're asking Firebirds fans and our entire community to step up - whether by making a donation or volunteering their time with FIND Regional Food Bank. Every act of support helps ensure our neighbors can enjoy a warm holiday meal. When we come together, we make a real, lasting impact for everyone across the Valley."
One Valley Foundation, in partnership with FIND Regional Food Bank, want to help fight hunger in the Coachella Valley this holiday season. Supporting key community organizations like FIND Regional Food Bank is at the heart of One Valley Foundation's mission, and you can help us support FIND's mission of ending hunger by gifting a holiday meal this holiday.
"Over the past three months, FIND has seen a 30% increase in demand at its Community Mobile Markets", said Debbie Espinosa, President and CEO of FIND Regional Food Bank. "The shutdown's ripple effect is already being felt throughout the region as the community's food insecure individuals and families brace for delays in CalFresh support. FIND is ramping up food distributions and strengthening its partnerships to meet this urgent need."
FIND Regional Food Bank is calling on the community to help meet the growing demand for food assistance across the Coachella Valley. As little as $1 makes a difference, providing up to four meals for families in need. Community members are encouraged to contribute at findfoodbank.org/donate. Those looking to make an impact through service can also volunteer at FIND's warehouse, where teams help pack and sort food for emergency distributions and CalFresh Interruption Boxes. Volunteer sign-ups are available at findfoodbank.org/volunteer.
Fans who donated canned food items will receive a raffle ticket at the donation bin for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Winning numbers will be announced at the Firebirds game on Wednesday, December 27th. Prize packs include:
Prize #1 - Fuego Fan Pack:
Fuego Backpack
Fuego Autographed Puck
Fuego Jersey
Prize #2 - Firebirds Night Out:
Faceoff Four Pack (Four Tickets, Four Hot Dogs, Four Sodas/Waters/Topo Chicos)
Four Firebirds T-Shirts
Four Firebirds Hats
Prize #3 - Autograph Fan Pack:
Autographed Jersey
Autographed Stick
Autographed Puck
Additional prizes include tickets to upcoming Acrisure Arena events and limited-edition swag items. Fans who donate at the Iceplex will receive a FREE skate rental valid for a public skate session. For more information, visit CVFirebirds.com.
Tickets are on sale now for this Friday, November 21st against the San Diego Gulls. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.
Fans are encouraged to secure $20 parking by purchasing in advance through the ParkWhiz app. Parking rates will increase on the day of the game.
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025
- Pregame Acrisure Arena Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Added to Season of Giving Celebration - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- San Jose Barracuda to Raise Roy Sommer Banner on January 10 at Tech CU Arena - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Assign Konnor Smith to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forwards Niko Huuhtanen, Milo Roelens, Cooper Flinton from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 6 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Gracyn Sawchyn Making Strides Early on in Rookie Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Teddy Bear Toss Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack to Host Military Appreciation Night November 21 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hebig Nets Two as Roadrunners Drop Series Opener in Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Leads Tucson Past Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Providence Bruins Sign Christian Wolanin and Shawn Element to PTO, Recall Jacob Perreault from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Annual Novant Health Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 29 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Musty Powers Barracuda Past Gulls in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Force OT, Earn Point - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Remain Last Unbeaten Team in Pro Hockey, Down Rockford 5-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wednesday Win Makes It 10 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- Pregame Acrisure Arena Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Added to Season of Giving Celebration
- Golden Boy Boxing Kicks off 2026 Fight Schedule at Acrisure Arena on January 16
- "Weird Al" Yankovic Brings "Bigger & Weirder" Tour to Acrisure Arena on September 13, 2026
- Jagger Firkus Named Howie's Hockey TapeAHL Player of the Week
- Melanson's First Pro Hat Trick Helps Firebirds Down Canucks, 5-2