The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 6

Published on November 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack scored a dramatic comeback victory early Tuesday afternoon, ending the club's seven-game losing streak.

Now, the Wolf Pack enter a new weekend tied for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division and looking to build momentum against a pair of foes from Pennsylvania.

The Week That Was:

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 - vs. Rochester Americans (3-4 OTL): The Wolf Pack jumped out to leads of 2-0 and 3-1 in the first period on Friday night, but were only able to manage one point against the visiting Rochester Americans.

Blake Hillman, Anton Blidh, and Jaroslav Chmelaø struck in the first period, giving the Wolf Pack a 3-1 cushion through 20 minutes.

Trevor Kuntar drew the Americans within a goal 11:43 into the second period, then tied the game at 17:05 of the third period with a redirection of a Jack Rathbone shot on the power play. The goals gave Kuntar seven on the season.

In overtime, Topias Leinonen made a terrific save at one end, then Riley Fiddler-Schultz beat Talyn Boyko by the glove at the other to complete the comeback. Fiddler-Schultz's goal came just 1:05 into the extra session.

The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 0-4 in overtime.

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 - vs. Laval Rocket (2-5 L): Florian Xhekaj and Owen Back scored 14:16 and 18:37, respectively, into the opening frame on Saturday night, giving the visiting Laval Rocket a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes.

The Wolf Pack responded, however, tying the game thanks to a pair of power play goals. Dylan Roobroeck made it 2-1 4:41 into the second period, scoring his fifth goal of the season. Trey Fix-Wolansky then netted his fifth goal of the season 4:31 into the third period, making it 2-2.

The Rocket took over from there, however, scoring the game's final three goals. Lucas Condotta restored the lead for good at 8:38 of the final frame, striking on the power play. Alex Belzile then tipped home his second goal in as many games against his former team at 16:53.

Condotta's second goal of the night came shorthanded at 18:19, as he hit an empty net with the Wolf Pack attacking six-on-four.

The victory completed a two-game season series sweep of the Wolf Pack for the Rocket.

Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 - vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (3-2 OTW): For the second straight game, the Wolf Pack found themselves trailing 2-0 after the first period when Nikita Alexandrov and Logan Mailloux lit the lamp for the Thunderbirds.

This time, however, the Wolf Pack completed the comeback.

Justin Dowling and Brett Berard both struck in the third period, forcing overtime at PeoplesBank Arena. In the final minute of overtime, Dowling found Casey Fitzgerald in the left-wing circle, where he beat Vadim Zherenko for his first goal of the season.

The win was Hartford's first in overtime this season and snapped the club's 0-3-4-0 skid.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7:00 p.m.): This is the third of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Penguins this season. It is the second of three visits to the Connecticut capital for the Pens.

The Pens have won each of the first two matchups, starting with a 2-1 triumph on home ice on Oct. 11 in the season opener for both clubs. Owen Pickering scored the game-winning goal 3:33 into the third period that night.

On Oct. 17, the Penguins spoiled the home opener at PeoplesBank Arena with a 5-2 victory. The Pens rushed out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Atley Calvert. Avery Hayes then made it 3-0 with a power play goal 5:57 into the second period. That goal would stand as the game-winning tally.

The Penguins have won each of the last eight meetings between the clubs. The Wolf Pack are 0-7-1-0 during that span.

Hartford's last victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton came in Hartford on Apr. 19, 2024, by a final score of 3-2.

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 - Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (6:00 p.m.): This is the third of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Phantoms this season. It is the third and final visit to Hartford this season for the Phantoms.

The Wolf Pack are 0-0-2-0 against the Phantoms this season, having dropped a pair of 4-3 overtime decisions on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at PeoplesBank Arena.

Lane Pederson struck just 36 seconds into overtime on Oct. 31, giving the Phantoms two points in a game they never led. The very next night, Cooper Marody completed a comeback 3:08 into overtime with his first goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack led in the third period of each of the first two meetings, but Carl Grundström tied the game with a power play strike on both occasions.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here !

Alex Thomas will have the call of Friday night's action against the Penguins from PeoplesBank Arena! 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts at 6:45 p.m., with the call of the action shortly after 7:00 p.m.

With Alex on assignment for the New York Rangers Vs. Utah Mammoth game on Saturday night, Sean Dufrense will have the call of Wolf Pack Vs. Phantoms. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Both Wolf Pack games can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

Callum Tung picked up his first victory of the season and the second of his AHL career on Tuesday, making 21 saves in the Wolf Pack's 3-2 overtime victory over the Thunderbirds.

Fitzgerald's goal on Tuesday was his first career overtime game-winning goal. It was the third game-winning goal of his AHL career.

Tuesday's victory marked the first time this season that the Wolf Pack won a game when trailing after two periods of play.

It also marked their first multi-goal comeback of the season.

F Gabe Perreault was assigned back to the Wolf Pack on Sunday by the Rangers. He was a +2 in the club's victory on Tuesday.

D Scott Morrow, recalled by the Rangers on Sunday, made his debut with the club that night at Madison Square Garden against the Detroit Red Wings.







