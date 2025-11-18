Wolf Pack Storm Back to Beat Thunderbirds 3-2 in Overtime

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack stormed back from a 2-0 deficit on Tuesday afternoon to snap their seven-game losing streak, 3-2 in overtime over the rival Springfield Thunderbirds.

The win moved the Wolf Pack to 3-0-0-0 in the 'I-91 Rivalry, presented by Braman Pest'.

The Thunderbirds turned in a strong first period, outshooting the Wolf Pack 11-3.

Nikita Alexanderov opened the scoring 13:08 in, beating Callum Tung over right shoulder. Chris Wagner won an offensive zone draw in the left-wing circle, directing the puck right to Alexandrov. The veteran forward's instant release broke the ice.

The goal was Alexandrov's third of the season.

Minutes later, Trey Fix-Wolansky took a slashing penalty, giving the Thunderbirds the game's first power play. During the advantage, Marc-Andre Gaudet slid a pass into the left-wing circle for Logan Mailloux, who blasted a one-timer by Tung at 16:16 to make it 2-0.

The Wolf Pack outshot the Thunderbirds 9-8 in the second period, generating a number of chances on their three power plays. Vadim Zherenko was up to the task, however, making nine saves to keep the score 2-0.

The Wolf Pack stormed back with two third period goals, however, forcing the game to overtime.

Justin Dowling got the Wolf Pack on the board at 3:11 of the third period. Casey Fitzgerald maneuvered his way into the offensive zone on the right-wing side while the teams played four-on-four. Fitzgerald then found Dowling down the left-wing side, where he beat Zherenko for his fourth goal of the season.

Brett Berard then tied the game at 6:59. Brennan Othmann worked a puck loose in the corner of the defensive zone and found Berard, who darted end-to-end into the Springfield zone. There, Berard worked into the left-wing circle and fired a low shot that beat Zherenko for his first goal of the season.

The goal forced overtime, where the Wolf Pack completed the comeback.

Dowling held possession late in overtime in the right-wing circle, then fired a pass to the left-wing side down low for Fitzgerald. The captain tipped the puck by Zherenko at 4:27, completing the comeback.

