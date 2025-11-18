Belleville Sens Return Home from Road Trip to School Day Game Sellout

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators should be getting a raucous welcome back to home ice tomorrow, when they host the rival Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs).

That's because the Sens will play in front of a sold-out CAA Arena, full of 4,000+ students from 30 schools around the Quinte Region for the club's first-ever School Day Game. Most students attending will be in grades two through six and will be accompanied to the rink by school staff for a special 10:30 a.m. start.

"We're excited to welcome thousands of students and educators to our first School Day Game, which we expect to be a landmark moment for our organization," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "Events like these showcase the positive impact sports can have on young people-bringing them together, inspiring teamwork, building confidence, and creating memories that can spark a lifelong love of the game. We're grateful to our local schools for embracing this opportunity, and we're looking forward to an incredible atmosphere that highlights the strong connection between the Belleville Senators and young fans across the Bay of Quinte Region."

The Senators return home after winning all three games on their recent road trip and now sit fourth in the American Hockey League North Division, three points ahead of Toronto and three points back of the North's top two teams, the Laval Rocket (AHL Affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) and the Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres)

